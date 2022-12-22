Effie Daiker Wysocki, 96

Webster, NY: Monday, December 12, 2022, age 96. Predeceased by her husband, Joseph. She leaves her sons, Frederick J. (Cindy), Gregory J. (Robin) and Wayne G. (Deneen); several grandchildren.

Effie was an only child born and raised on a farm in Deans, NJ. After obtaining her bachelor’s degree from Rider College, she went to work at RCA, where she met her husband, Joseph. A job at Xerox took the family to Webster, NY. Effie enjoyed hiking, skiing, walking, birding, traveling, sightseeing and anything outdoors. She will be greatly missed.

Effie will be laid to rest in NJ, with a private service. Interment at Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick, NJ. Memorials may be directed to United Church of Christ, Webster, NY. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home.