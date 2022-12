The Metuchen Menorah Lighting Ceremony was held Dec. 18 on the Metuchen Town Plaza to celebrate the start of Hanukkah. People were able to enjoy donuts, hot chocolate, chocolate coins, dreidels with some music, and song.

The Hanukkah Jewish Festival of Lights is celebrated for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah. The celebration began on the evening of Dec. 18 and concludes on the evening of Dec. 26.