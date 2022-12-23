Princeton Police blotter

Several items were reported stolen from a Hodge Road home sometime between Dec. 9 and Dec. 14. The burglars broke into the house through a bedroom window.

A thief removed cash and a wallet from a woman’s purse that was hanging on the victim’s chair while she was eating at a restaurant on Witherspoon Street Dec. 14. The victim’s credit cards were used at a Target store in another town.

A 40-year-old Trenton man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly stealing three bottles of alcohol from a store on North Harrison Street Dec. 13. During his arrest, it was discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for $550 from Princeton. He was processed and released.

A 29-year-old Kearny man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Hamilton Township following a motor vehicle stop on Walnut Lane Dec. 13. He was unable to post bail and was released on his own recognizance.

A would-be burglar tried unsuccessfully to break into a Race Street home through the rear sliding glass doors Dec. 12. The homeowner was alerted to the attempted burglary via his surveillance system.