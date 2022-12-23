West Windsor Police blotter

A Pennington man was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) after his Ford SUV struck the rear of a Honda SUV on Route 1 Nov. 21. The impact caused the Honda SUV to spin and crash into the concrete divider. The Ford SUV rolled over, left the road and struck a sign and a tree. The Pennington man was issued the summons for DWI and was taken to the hospital after he complained of pain.

A Plainsboro Township woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking several bottles of liquor, valued at a combined $557.78, from Wegmans on Nassau Park Boulevard Nov. 5. She paid for some bottles of liquor and then allegedly returned to the liquor aisle, selected additional bottles of liquor and put them inside her bag and left the store without paying for them. She was processed and released.

A Camden man was charged with DWI after his Nissan sedan struck the rear of another car while both cars were traveling on Route 1 at Farber Road Nov. 4. He was processed and released.

A Trenton man was charged with shoplifting after he allegedly scanned some items but not other items at a self-checkout lane at Target on Nassau Park Boulevard Nov. 2. The items that were allegedly not scanned were valued at $194.49. He was processed and released.

A Camden man was charged with shoplifting and hindering apprehension for allegedly stealing two camera lenses valued at a combined $2,799.97 from Best Buy on Nassau Park Boulevard Nov 1. He allegedly gave police a false name after he was stopped while walking on Clarksville Road with the stolen items in his possession. He was also found to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest from Camden. He was processed and released.