Woman’s body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor

The cause of death of a woman, whose body was found on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership Christmas Day, is under investigation by the West Windsor Police Department and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force.

The body was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant dealership, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The body was removed by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, police said. The manner and cause of death of the victim, who was described as a white woman estimated to be in her 40s, are still being determined.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406 or by email at mchtftips@mercercounty.org, or West Windsor police Detective Abade at 609-799-1222 or by email at abade@westwindsorpolice.com. They may also call the police department’s anonymous tipline at 609-799-0452.