Settlement will provide water, sewer service to affordable housing site

A settlement agreement has been reached in a developer’s complaint that sought to compel the Manasquan River Regional Sewerage Authority (MRRSA) and Freehold Township to provide public sewer and water service to an affordable housing development in Colts Neck.

The complaint was filed in 2018 in New Jersey Superior Court by Countryside Developers Inc. against the MRRSA, the municipalities that comprise the MRRSA – Farmingdale, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Howell and Wall Township – and the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners.

According to the settlement agreement, which was approved by members of the Borough Council in Freehold Borough on Dec. 19, Countryside Developers is seeking to construct a residential development on Countryside Road in Colts Neck. The proposed development will consist of 68 multi-family units, of which 15 units will be designated as affordable housing.

Affordable housing is defined as housing that is sold or rented at below market rates to individuals and families whose income meets certain guidelines.

The proposed development required public sanitary sewer and water service, according to the settlement agreement. Colts Neck does not have a public water system or a public sewer system.

The complaint filed by Countryside Developers sought to compel the MRRSA to provide sewer service and Freehold Township to provide sewer and water service to the proposed development, according to the settlement agreement.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Countryside Developers will be permitted to connect the planned residential development to the waste water collection systems of Freehold Township and the MRRSA, subject to approval from the Township Committee in Freehold Township and the MRRSA Board of Commissioners.

Countryside Developers must pay connection fees, system approvement charges to the MRRSA and an additional $26,500 charge.

As another condition of the settlement agreement, Countryside Developers is required to obtain development approvals from Colts Neck and Freehold Township to effectuate the proposed development’s connection to the waste water system.

With Freehold Township, under the terms of the settlement agreement, Countryside Developers’ proposed development will only have a waste water connection through The Grande at Colts Neck.

The Grande at Colts Neck is a residential development off Hunt Road at the border of Colts Neck and Freehold Township that uses Freehold Township’s public sewer service.

Countryside Developers will pay Freehold Township $326,000 for total sewer costs and an additional $26,500 fee. The sewer fees will not include connection fees or other expenses associated with water.

For Freehold Township’s water service, Countryside Developers will be permitted to connect to the township’s potable water system only through The Grande at Colts Neck, under the terms of the settlement agreement.