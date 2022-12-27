New York man charged with alleged murder of mother in East Brunswick arrested in Philadelphia

EAST BRUNSWICK – A New York man charged with allegedly killing his mother at her Cozzens Court residence has been arrested, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police Department.

On Dec. 27, with the assistance of East Brunswick and Philadelphia police departments, Jason Gordon, 41, was arrested in Philadelphia without incident, according to a press release through the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

At approximately 11:09 a.m. on Dec. 22, authorities received a 911 call requesting a welfare check at an East Brunswick residence, according to the press release.

Authorities made multiple welfare checks before locating Carmen Gordon, 68, unresponsive inside her residence with fatal injuries. Gordon was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the press release.

An initial investigation led by Detective Robert Thuring of the East Brunswick Police Department and Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office identified, Jason Gordon, as the perpetrator, according to the press release.

Authorities said this was not a random act of violence noting Jason Gordon is the son of the victim.

On Dec. 23, Jason Gordon was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and one count of fourth degree unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the press release.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Thuring of the East Brunswick Police Department at 732-390-6990 or Detective Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4194.