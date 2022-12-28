Atlantic Hub News Briefs, Dec. 28

Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School’s Tower Singers, an extracurricular singing group made up of students in grades nine through 12, took their joy and enthusiasm for singing to the community during December, with performances for local nonprofit organizations, retail shops and businesses.

On Dec. 3, the singers performed for the Heritage House Sotheby’s International Realty’s “Pictures with Santa” open house, then for Rumson Garden Club’s Christmas Greens Workshop, entertaining the club members while they created festive wreaths for local charities, according to a press release.

Next, the group performed at St. George’s-by-the-River’s Canterbury Christmas Sale, starting with a procession through the historic church while singing “Jubilate Deo” in harmony. The students ended their day by performing as part of Red Bank RiverCenter’s “Holiday Harmonies” series at the Red Bank Artisan’s Collective.

On Dec. 11, the Tower Singers performed for the Thornbrooke adult community at its annual holiday brunch at Deal Country Club, earning the group an honorarium which will be used to support travel to a performance competition in Pennsylvania in the spring, according to the press release.

Finally, on Dec. 14, the singers performed five songs in the RFH Winter Concert.

In March, the group performed at the Monmouth County Teen Arts Festival at Brookdale Community College and was chosen as the best small choir in the county. That honor led the students to perform at the New Jersey State Arts Festival in June, where they received all exemplary marks from the judges, according to the press release.