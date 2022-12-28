Driver suffers serious, but non-life threatening injuries as car strikes tree, bursts into flames in West Windsor

A West Windsor Township man narrowly missed being burned to death in his car after it left the road, struck a pine tree and caught fire on South Mill Road Dec. 27, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The man was driving east on South Mill Road when he lost control of his 2011 Honda prior to a curved section of road near the intersection of New Edinburg Road at 7:10 p.m., police said.

The car crossed the center line, crossed over New Edinburg Road and struck a white pine tree, police said. A pedestrian stopped and pulled the driver from the car, which subsequently burst into flames.

Firefighters from the West Windsor Division of Fire & Emergency Services and West Windsor Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 arrived and put out the car fire, police said.

The driver, who was allegedly driving while intoxicated, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton for treatment, police said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call West Windsor police Traffic Officer E. McQuade at 609-799-1222 or email the officer at mcquade@westwindsorpolice.com.