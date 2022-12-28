Driver injured when car crashes into side of building on Route 206 in Lawrence Township

A 72-year-old Bucks County, Pa., man was rushed to the hospital after his 2018 Mazda sedan crashed into the north side of a building in the 2600 block of Lawrence Road/Route 206 Dec. 28, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

The crash dislodged an outdoor staircase leading to apartments on the second floor of the building. Multiple callers reported the crash at 1:35 p.m., police said.

The driver was found unconscious and trapped inside the car, police said. He was extricated from the car by the Lawrence Township Fire Department and taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton.

Several residents were assisted from the second-floor apartments above the crash, police said. They were not injured. Damage to the building was being evaluated by the Lawrence Township building inspector.

A section of Lawrence Road, between Gordon Avenue and Franklin Corner Road, was closed to traffic while police investigated the crash. The road was reopened to traffic shortly after 3 p.m., police said.

The crash is under investigation by the Lawrence Township Police Department. Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Shareef Hardin at 609-896-1111 or by email to shardin@lawrencetwp.com.