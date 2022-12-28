East Windsor woman – a two-time kidney transplant recipient – to participate in the 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float

NJ Sharing Network recently honored kidney transplant recipient Harleen (Leena) Sandhu of East Windsor, as she gets set to participate in the 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float during the 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 2, 2023.

Sandhu will ride on the float, which is the world’s most visible campaign to inspire people to save and enhance lives with the powerful message of organ and tissue donation. The Sharing Network Foundation is the proud sponsor of Sandhu’s trip to the 2023 Rose Parade, according to a press release through the NJ Sharing Network.

Sandhu grew up in central New Jersey after immigrating from India with her parents when she was a year old. At age 16, while a sophomore at West Windsor-Plainsboro High School, she was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that attacks the body’s healthy tissue. During her time in college at Rutgers University, Sandhu’s condition worsened. Ultimately, her kidneys failed, and she started dialysis.

“I struggled every day for five years while I was on dialysis,” Sandhu said. “While waiting for a transplant miracle, I mentally felt hopeful, but physically, I was very fatigued all of the time.”

Sandhu’s mother, Daljeet Sandhu, helped make that miracle come true. Daljeet Sandhu was able to be a living kidney donor for her daughter. Dr. Stuart R. Geffner and the medical team at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston performed the successful transplant surgery in September 1997, according to the press release.

“My mother’s selfless gift gave me a second chance at life,” Sandhu said. “I am grateful beyond words because it allowed me to live a normal life – something many people take for granted.”

For the next 18 years, Sandhu’s health and energy were fully restored thanks to her mother’s kidney. At 27, she was excited to start her first job post college at the American Red Cross, and then settled into a career in Medical Device Product Management. As an avid traveler, she enjoyed the freedom to explore countries across the world without the restrictions of a dialysis machine, according to the press release.

Unfortunately, in 2015, the transplanted kidney failed, and Sandhu was, once again, placed on dialysis. Four months later, Sandhu was matched to a deceased organ donor and underwent a second successful transplant once again performed by Geffner and the Cooperman Barnabas medical team.

Organ donation through a living and deceased donor has given Sandhu second chances at life. Sandhu has now trekked to 30 countries and visited 41 states, enjoys gardening, photography, and the outdoors. She also got married in 2018, according to the press release.

During all her adventures and experiences, Sandhu is forever mindful of the selfless decisions made by her mother and her organ donor. Sandhu volunteers with NJ Sharing Network and is excited to be part of the 2023 Rose Parade.

“The biggest gift you can give someone is the opportunity to lead a healthy life,” she said. “Organ donors are truly heroes in every way.”

According to United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), there are over 100,000 Americans – nearly 4,000 of whom live in New Jersey – waiting for a life-saving transplant. One organ and tissue donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of over 75 others. To learn more, get involved and register as an organ and tissue donor, visit www.NJSharingNetwork.org.