Mercer County Prosecutor: Princeton University student’s death ruled a suicide

The death of a Princeton University junior whose body was found behind the Princeton University tennis courts in October has been ruled a suicide, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

The cause of death of the student was determined to be “toxicity” caused by a combination of bupropion, escitalopram and hydroxyzine found in her body, based on the autopsy conducted by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, the prosecutor’s office said.

Bupropion and escitalopram are prescription antidepressants, according to the Mayo Clinic. Bupropion is sold under the brand name of Wellbutrin and escitalopram is sold under the brand name of Lexapro.

Hydroxyzine is an antihistamine that is also prescribed to control anxiety under the brand names of Atarax and Vistaril, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The student was last seen around 3 a.m. Oct. 14 behind Scully Hall, Princeton University officials said. She was reported missing Oct. 16. An extensive search was launched to find her that included a search of the area around the Princeton University boathouse on Carnegie Lake.

A Facilities employee found the student’s body behind the tennis courts Oct. 20, officials said. The body was released to the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.