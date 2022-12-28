Municipalities across state receive boost in state aid to provide safe transit, bikeway transportation

Municipalities to receive funding in Gov. Phil Murphy and his administration’s efforts “to expand access to safe transportation and enhance areas around public transit facilities across the state.”

The awards total more than $24 million across three programs as part of Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Funding for the Local Aid and Economic Development Grants line-item increased by nearly 50% over the last fiscal year, representing the Murphy administration’s commitment to a wide range of transportation options and smart, transit-oriented development, according to a press release on Dec. 12.

The Safe Streets to Transit Program will provide $13.4 million in funding to improve access to transit facilities and public transportation in counties and municipalities. Additionally, the Local Bikeway Program will provide $8.4 million to promote bicycling as an alternate mode of transportation, while the Transit Village Program will provide $2.9 million toward the revitalization and redevelopment of areas around transit facilities into mixed-use neighborhoods, according to the press release.

Princeton will receive $636,000, West Windsor Township will receive $222,000 and Bordentown Township will receive 152,000 through the Safe Streets to Transit Program, according to the press release.

Lawrence Township will receive $802,000, Princeton will receive $750,000, and West Windsor Township will receive $377,000 through the Local Bikeway Program.

West Windsor Township will receive $89,000 through the Transit Village Program.

“In order to maximize the impact of our considerable public transportation upgrades, we must ensure that our transit facilities are linked not just to economically thriving neighborhoods, but to streets that bring our community members to their destination reliably and efficiently,” Murphy said. “For many New Jerseyans, commutes or daily travels do not begin and end at the train station. That’s why my administration is doubling down on its efforts to promote active transportation alternatives and ensure that – whether you’re a pedestrian or cyclist – you can safely and affordably access our nation-leading public transportation network.”

U.S. Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill (D-11) said “too many New Jerseyans do not have safe walking or biking access to our transit system, often limiting access to job and educational opportunities and increasing traffic congestion.”

New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said the DOT supports Murphy’s vision “to make New Jersey more fair, equitable, and environmentally friendly.”

Debra Kagan, executive director of the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition, said the funding comes at a “critical time of rising traffic fatalities and serious injuries across our state.”

“This significant increase in funding will help ensure better access to public transit for vulnerable road users and create more walkable and bikeable roads, an essential part of building a safer and more equitable transportation system for New Jersey,” she said.