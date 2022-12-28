News Transcript News Briefs, Dec. 28

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents that recently occurred in the community:

On Dec. 7 at 2 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual used the victim’s Best Buy account to purchase items in the amount of approximately $3,000. Patrolman Jeff Emslie took the report and the incident is pending further investigation.

On Dec. 11 at 11:54 a.m., a Monroe Township resident reported that unknown individuals purchased a laptop computer valued at $2,000 by using the victim’s credit card information on Dec. 9. The laptop was subsequently picked up from Best Buy, Route 9, Manalapan, on

Dec. 10 by the unknown individuals. Patrolman Michael DeCristofaro handled the report and the incident is pending further investigation.

On Dec. 11 at 1:44 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that unknown individuals entered a Monkton Road residence through an unsecured door and removed a purse, as well as the keys to two vehicles, at about 2:30 a.m. The individuals subsequently stole the vehicles, which had a total value of approximately $250,000. Patrolman Michael DeCristofaro handled the report and the incident is pending further investigation.

On Dec. 12 at 11:45 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported being defrauded of between $40,000 and $60,000 through the internet. Patrolman Edward Burns handled the report and the incident is pending further investigation.

The Manalapan Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) announced that a 13-week CERT training program will begin on Jan 10.

The free training will cover basic personal and community emergency preparedness topics including emergency first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, fire safety and suppression, disaster psychology, basic search and rescue techniques, and working within an organizational framework, according to a press release.

Participants who complete the training program will be invited to join the MRC-CERT team. High school students are welcome to participate. Program graduates will receive a personal response ‘go bag.’

Training classes will begin on Jan. 10 and continue one night per week, on alternating evenings, Monday to Thursday from 7-9 p.m., through the middle of April. A Manalapan location will be announced to participants. To register for the Jan. 10 training program, email mrc-cert@mtnj.org with contact information and expression of interest.

Springpoint has named Rita Dahl the new executive director of Springpoint Living at Manalapan, an assisted living and memory care community. Dahl is responsible for overall leadership and will direct day-to-day operations of the community to ensure the highest degree of quality care for the residents, according to a press release.

Dahl joined Springpoint in 1989 and worked closely with residents at The Atrium at Navesink Harbor, Red Bank, for more than 30 years. She held several roles at The Atrium, including social worker and most recently, director of resident services.

Dahl is a President’s Award winner, the highest employee recognition in the Springpoint organization, for her outstanding service and work ethic. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in health and human services from the University of Scranton, Pa.