Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day.

Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The body was removed by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office so an autopsy can be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Windsor police Det. Sgt. Jason Jones at 609-799-1222 or by email at jjones@westwindsorpolice.com. They may also call the police department’s Anonymous Tipline at 609-799-0452.

