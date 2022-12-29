Common calendar, Packet papers, Dec. 29

Ongoing

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults will resume in-person lunches at nine of its locations after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email trade@mercercounty.org. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

The South Ward Senior Center and North 25 Terminal/Reading Senior Center in Trenton will remain closed due to ongoing construction, and no service will be provided at this time. Additionally, the East Windsor Senior Center is under construction, but will continue to provide grab-and-go and home-delivered services.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email adrc@mercercounty.org.

The Bordentown Historical Society announced the reopening of the Bordentown Friends Meetinghouse Museum and grand opening of the new Joseph Bonaparte exhibit.

The launch of the exhibit marks the first public opening of the meetinghouse in more than two years.

The meetinghouse will be open twice a month for visitation, in addition to special events throughout 2022 to educate the public on Bonaparte, the former King of Naples and Spain and, perhaps, Bordentown’s most famous one-time resident.

The first exhibit to grace the space will feature Joseph Napoleon Bonaparte, the eldest brother of and advisor to Napoleon Bonaparte. Co-incident with the recent preservation of the former Point Breeze property once owned by Joseph Bonaparte in Bordentown, the BHS has assembled an exhibit and will present a series of events to explore this famous resident’s impact on America and Bordentown. There will be letters and memorabilia on hand, and experts will offer narratives on the furniture that came from the mansion on display at the Friends meetinghouse, an archaeologist’s perspective of life on the property, a review of artworks that were on display in Joseph’s mansions, and more.

For more information, visit www.BordentownHistory.org

Residents can view two exhibits on loan from the permanent collection of the Ukrainian History and Education Center that are on display in the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Gallery, located in the county Administration Building, 20 Grove St., Somerville.

The exhibit in the lobby, “Ukraine 1933: A Cookbook,” is a portion of the linocut series by Ukrainian artist Mykola Bondarenko that depicts the “menu” people were forced to use to survive the genocidal artificial famine of 1932-33.

Pysanky, on display in glass cases on the third floor of the county Administration Building, are decorated Ukrainian eggs, traditionally made during Easter or the weeks leading up to Easter. Pysanka comes from the Ukrainian word “pysaty,” which means to write. The designs on the eggs are written using a stylus, hot wax and dyes.

View a video about the exhibit at www.youtube.com/watch?v=qpPA3IBKtDw.

For more information, contact the Cultural & Heritage Commission at 908-231-7110 or CulturalHeritage@co.somerset.nj.us.

The Hightstown and the East Windsor Police Departments in partnership with Womanspace Inc. is currently accepting applications for volunteers from the greater Hightstown and East Windsor areas to become members of the Womanspace/Mercer County’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Victim Response Team.

Training of the response team is scheduled to begin on March 14, 2023. For those interested and for more information contact Womanspace at DVVRT@womanspace.org or SASS@womanspace.org. Applications must be received by February 15, 2023.

HARK-ALS (HARK) in Hillsborough calls on donors and supporters of the non-profit organization to contribute holiday gifts for children of parents battling ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, this holiday season.

Adopt a Child of an ALS Family is just one of many fundraising programs HARK orchestrates for ALS families, matching up kindhearted donors with ALS-stricken families who often struggle both economically and emotionally.

To donate to HARK, or to learn more about the organization, go to www.hark-als.org or call Donna York, Executive Director at 908-642-4321.

La Shir – The Jewish Community Choir of Princeton is back to in-person rehearsals after a two-year “COVID interruption.” New members are invited to join the group as it launches its 40th anniversary season.

LaShir’s members come from Mercer, Middlesex and Bucks counties. Repertoire spans 500 years of Jewish choral tradition, with selections in Hebrew, Yiddish, Ladino and English

LaShir rehearses from 7:30-9 p.m. on Thursday evenings at The Jewish Center, 435 Nassau

Street in Princeton. Experienced singers of all vocal ranges who are interested in joining are encouraged to contact LaShirDirector@gmail.com.

The Sourland Conservancy – this season and all year round – is thankful for every single member, volunteer, partner, and supporter for everything they do to save the Sourland Region’s important history and ecology.

Sourland Conservancy is at 83 Princeton Avenue, Suite 1A, Hopewell.

If you have planted any native plants and trees at your home or business, please email the Conservancy to let them know. They would like to highlight the efforts of private citizens in planting native to help connect green spaces and provide habitat for native and migratory species. For more information, visit their website www.sourland.org or email info@sourland.org.

January at Gourgaud Gallery

In January, Gourgaud Gallery and the Cranbury Arts Council will host a retrospective collection from Monica Sebald Kennedy. The collection will be on display through Jan. 30.

Monica was born in Spain and grew up in Germany in a culturally diverse family. She studied communications design in Wuerzburg, Germany and freestyle painting in Salamanca, Spain.

Her father was a well-known bookbinder in Wuerzburg and encouraged me to work as book illustrator.

She is associated with the Garden State Watercolor Society and is a board member with The Creative Collective.

The artist’s reception is New Year’s Day from 1-3 p.m.

The Gallery in Town Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, The Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that supports arts in the community. Checks made out to the artist, or cash are accepted as payment. For more information visit https://www.cranburytownship.org/about/pages/gourgaud-gallery and visit https://www.cranburyartscouncil.org.

Princeton Symphony Orchestra 2022-23 season

Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) 2022-23 season is open. Upcoming dates include:

2023

Jan. 14, 15 – Pretty Yende – Showtimes are 8 p.m. Jan. 14, 4 p.m. Jan. 15.

Feb. 4,5 – Brahms & Beethoven – Showtimes are 8 p.m. Feb. 4, 4 p.m. Feb. 5.

March 11, 12 – Seven Decisions of Gandhi – Showtimes are 8 p.m. March 11, 4 p.m. March 12.

May 13, 14 – Harold in Italy – Showtimes are 8 p.m. May 13, 4 p.m. May 14.

The PSO’s 2023 Princeton Festival – June 9-25 – will include an opera, orchestral concerts, chamber music, Broadway tunes, a Baroque performance, and much more.

Through Dec. 31

For-profit indie venue Hopewell Theater is raising funds for local arts and youth art programs this holiday season with a Holiday Donation Drive for Artworks Trenton, a nonprofit community arts organization.

Now through Dec. 31, Hopewell Theater patrons will have the option to add a donation of $5 or more to their ticket purchase online or in person at the box office. There will also be an option to donate directly by visiting the Donation Drive webpage on Hopewell Theater’s websit.

For more information visit https://tickets.hopewelltheater.com/DonationAddToBasket.asp?camp=3.

Silva Gallery of Art at The Pennington School

The Silva Gallery of Art at The Pennington School will host Leboone Lipone, an exhibition of paintings by Ibou Ndoye through Jan. 10, 2023.

Born in West Africa’s most progressive capital city, Dakar, Senegal, Ndoye has combined modernism and traditionalism to create a style unique to himself. Ibrahima, commonly known as “Ibou,” grew up as the oldest child in a family of four boys in the suburbs of Dakar. Ibou’s mother made her living as a dressmaker while his grandmother worked as a tie-dye artist. Regularly surrounded by colorful African textiles and fabrics, it is not surprising that Ibou says he “socialized with art and cohabited with colors” from a very young age.

Starting Jan. 17, 2023, The Pennington School will host an exhibition – “The Bond of Inspiration” – featuring the work of internationally acclaimed artist J. Seward Johnson II through March 30, 2023.

The exhibit will feature Seward Johnson’s Midnight Snack Art trays, alongside India Blake Johnson’s photography, in the Silva Gallery of Art on the campus of The Pennington

School. A reception, open to the public, will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2023. The exhibit is also open to the public by appointment beginning on Jan. 17.

The Silva Gallery is located on the School’s campus at 112 W. Delaware Ave., Pennington. For further information, call the Silva Gallery at 609–737–4133 or email gallery director Dolores Eaton at deaton@pennington.org or silvagallery@pennington.org.

Through January 2023

The public is invited to an exhibit and sale of artwork created by the artists of the ANEW Artist Alliance at the Lambertville Free Public Library, 6 Lilly St., Lambertville, through Jan. 27, 2023.

ANEW is a group of eighteen self-taught visual artists who participated together for many years in the art program at the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen.

The gallery is open to the public:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday: noon to 9 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

The library staff can be reached at 609-397-0276 or staff@lambertvillelibrary.org. For more information, including requests to interview the artists, contact Susan Darley at 609-921-1825.

Online submission is underway for the Pinelands Preservation Alliance’s (PPA) “Pinelands” 2023 Juried Photographic Exhibition. The goal of the exhibit is to celebrate the New Jersey Pinelands, the nation’s first National Reserve, with photographs that capture its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. This year, black and white and color images taken within the boundaries of the New Jersey Pinelands National Reserve in the following categories will be accepted: (1) Landscape, (2) Flora and Fauna, and (3) Other (People, Towns, Architecture, Culture, History, Recreation, etc).

Registration will close Jan. 30, 2023.

For more information visit https://pinelandsalliance.org/explore-the-pinelands/pinelands-events-and-programs/photography-exhibit/

Holidays at Morven

Morven Museum & Garden is bringing back its annual winter exhibition, Festival of Trees, a must-see holiday tradition. Come enjoy the museum’s elegant galleries, mantels, and porches artfully decorated for the holidays by local businesses, garden clubs, and non-profit organizations.⁠

⁠

Festival of Trees will be on view Wednesday through Sundays, through Jan. 8, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Neshanic Garden Club is participating in the Festival of Trees at the Morven Museum by decorating one of the museum’s mantles. Their theme is “Celebrate Tradition” celebrating with a colorful display for Diwali, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, Christmas, Kwanzaa, Chinese New Year and Eid Al Fitr.

Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For tickets and information visit www.morven.org.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Mercer County is holding COVID-19 Vaccine Library Clinics. All ages welcome and all doses available.

Dec. 29 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – Hickory Corner Branch, 138 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor.

Saturday, Dec. 31

The Hogmanay Bonfire has been a tradition for the Lawrence Historical Society since 1997. The bonfire began as a way to showcase the Brearley House while it was being renovated and proved to be so popular it has become an annual event.

The Hogmanay Bonfire will take place in the Great Meadow behind the Brearley House, 1761 Brearley House, Lawrence Township, and will be lit promptly at 6 p.m. by the fire master, weather permitting. Due to state fire regulations, the bonfire will end at 8 pm.

​A bagpiper may be onsite to entertain the crowd and the house will be open. Pets are not allowed.

January at Hopewell Public Library

Jan. 2 – 10:30 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – The Hopewell Train Station, 2 Railroad Place, Hopewell.

Jan. 3 – 7-8 p.m. – Hopewell Public Library (HPL) Book Club – HPL, 13 East Broad St., Hopewell.

Jan. 9 – 10:30 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – The Hopewell Train Station.

Jan. 10 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Bullet Journal Book Club – HPL.

Jan. 16 – 10:30 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – The Hopewell Train Station.

Jan. 17 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Bullet Journal Book Club: School Planner Edition! – HPL.

Jan. 23 – 10:30 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – The Hopewell Train Station.

Jan. 24 – 7 p.m. – “Wednesday” Night Out: Sophie Labelle’s Trans Agenda Speaking Tour – The Hopewell Theater, 5 South Greenwood Ave., Hopewell.

Jan. 28 – 10-11 a.m. – Lunar New Year Storytime with Local Author Yobe Qiu – The Hopewell Train Station.

Jan. 30 – 10:30 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – The Hopewell Train Station.

Jan. 4, 2023

Jewish Family Service of Somerset, Hunterdon and Warren Counties is offering a Job Seekers Success Group for active job seekers who are unemployed, underemployed or seeking a career change. The next group will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 from 7-9 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom. The topic for this session is “The Resilient Job Seeker” presented by Terrence Seamon, Career Coach and Leadership Development Consultant.

The group is offered free of charge and are open to the entire community. Funding for this program is provided by grants from The Arnold A. Schwartz Foundation, Affinity Federal Credit Union and Magyar Bank. Registration is required to receive the Zoom invitation and to be admitted to the group. To register or for information about Career Counseling Services, please contact Elise Prezant at eprezant@JewishFamilySvc.org or 908-725 7799 ext. 108.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

The 55-Plus Club of Princeton will meet via Zoom at 10 a.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Kim Lane Scheppele, Laurance S. Rockefeller Professor of Sociology and International Affairs in the School of Public and International Affairs and the University Center for Human Values at Princeton University, will speak on “Destroying Democracy by Law.”

To join this meeting online, visit http://www.princetonol.com/groups/55plus. In person meetings at the Jewish Center will resume in February 2023. Meetings are free with a suggested donation of $5 (see website for payment options).

Jewish Center of Princeton Presents:

Great Minds Salon: Regenerative Growing in the Garden State with Gabriel Notterman Siciliano

Jan. 5, 2023 – 8:15 p.m.

Register to receive interactive Zoom class link – https://thejewishcenterofprinceton.shulcloud.com/event/great-minds-salon3.html

Changing Perspectives on Cult and Religion in Judah, a View from Tel Moza with Shua Kisilevitz

Jan. 11, 2023 – 7:30 p.m.

In Person and Virtual Class – https://thejewishcenterofprinceton.shulcloud.com/event/changing-perspectives-on-cult-and-religion-in-judah-a-view-from-tel-moza.html

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Start the New Year off right with pizza and a movie! First Fridays Cranbury presents a tribute to the winners of the Christian Worldview Film Festival along with pizza at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at Cranbury U.M. Church, 21 N. Main St., Cranbury.

RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/479544318967

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

The Lawrence Township 61st reenactment of the Colonel Hand Historical March will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 7 at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building, 2207 Lawrence Road, Lawrence Township.

After the program, join in the two-mile march along the historic highway led by Colonel Edward Hand to the sites of the delaying actions. A brief ceremony will take place at the end of the march at Shabakunk Creek by Notre Dame High School.

Following the march, there will be light refreshments served at the Lawrence Nature Center close to Notre Dame High School, 481 Drexel Ave.

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

The Princeton Battlefield Society (PBS) will mark the 246th anniversary of Battle of Princeton – fought on Jan. 3, 1777 – with its signature educational event, “Experience the Battle of Princeton.”

The event will begin at 9:45 a.m. with introductions and comments on the “Ten Crucial Days” campaign of 1776-77 that encompassed the battle. Members of the general public are urged to arrive at the site by 9:15 a.m.

A narrated reenactment of a portion of the Battle of Princeton will begin at 10 a.m. featuring reenactors portraying Crown and Continental forces.

The reenactment will conclude by 11 a.m. Attendees will then have an opportunity to interact and converse with living historians and battle reenactors. At 11:30 a.m., the New Jersey Society, Sons of the American Revolution will join other hereditary organizations as well as representatives of legacy National Guard and British Army units whose antecedents fought at the battle in a wreath laying ceremony at the Memorial Grove behind the Colonnade on the battlefield.

Tours of the historic Thomas Clarke House, the only building on site remaining from the time of the battle, will also be offered beginning at 1 p.m.

All are invited to experience, first-hand, the culmination at Princeton of the Ten Crucial Days that changed American history. Pre-registration for the program is required at www.pbs1777.org.

“Experience the Battle of Princeton” is sponsored by NJM Insurance Group, The George H. and Estelle M. Sands Foundation, the New Jersey Society – Sons of the American Revolution, the Princeton-Mercer Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, and generous support of donors and partners. Proceeds will help expand the PBS’s educational programs and services.

Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

MLK Day of Service 2023 at Mercer County Community College’s (MCCC) James Kerney campus will bring community members, organizations and businesses together on Jan. 16. at the campus, 102 North Broad St., Trenton.

Businesses, organizations and individuals may choose to sponsor events and/or may sign up to participate. Activities available include a coat drive for the Rescue Mission of Trenton; utensil and toiletry wrapping to benefit the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK), community clean-up in Trenton; a “Crochet for a Cause” project in conjunction with MCCC’s fashion design program to benefit HomeFront; and/or wrapping of personal care items to benefit Capital Health patients.

Donated items will also be accepted. Items needed include toothbrushes, toothpaste, toiletries, socks, coats, tissues, lip balm, reading glasses, puzzle books, phone chargers, juice boxes, etc.

Registration is at 8 a.m. and service activities begin at 9 a.m. followed by lunch at 12:30 p.m. Performances and speakers celebrating the life of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. through words, dance and song begin at 2 p.m. This year’s keynote speaker is the Rev. Toby Sanders who will speak on the topic “First Steps.”

For more information about sponsorship and donation opportunities, or to volunteer, visit http://www.mccc.edu/mlk_dos or email dentons@mccc.edu.

Volunteers are welcome to join Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) in half-day, family-friendly sessions for FOPOS’ MLK Day of Service on Jan. 16. Meet at the Mountain Lakes House, 57 Mountain Ave., Princeton, event parking lot. Register at www.fopos.org/getinvolved.

Jan. 18, 2023

Our Shared Waters – A History of Improving Water Quality through Partnership. A virtual lecture by Elizabeth Koniers Brown at 7 pm. Jan 18, 2023. Free preregistration required at bit.ly/sharedwaters.

Koniers Brown is the director, external affairs and communications for the Delaware River Basin Commission.

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) hosts its first-ever afternoon dedicated to recognizing the intersection of music and mental health on Jan. 22, 2023. Two free events at Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall will be presented in partnership with the Boston-based Me2/Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra created by and for people living with mental illness and those who support them.

1 p.m. – Documentary Screening – Orchestrating Change

A film chronicling the creation and operation of the Me2/Orchestra, a groundbreaking model for erasing mental health stigma, where acceptance and understanding are the priority.

The screening is free, RSVP recommended.

3 p.m.: Annual Chamber Jam

Amateur musicians of all ages and levels are invited to join the Me2/Orchestra’s founder and conductor Ronald Braunstein on the stage of Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall for a stigma-free community play-along of Beethoven’s iconic 5th Symphony. The Chamber Jam will conclude with an open discussion with the members of the Me2/Orchestra.

The jam is free, advanced registration required.

Visit puc.princeton.edu or call 609-258-2800 to learn more about both events and sign up.

January 2023 at Princeton Garden Theatre

Opera Philadelphia’s renowned films will screen at Princeton Garden Theatre.

Jan. 21, 2023 – 1 p.m. – Black Lodge

Princeton Garden Theatre is located at 160 Nassau St., Princeton.

Friday through Monday, Jan. 27-30, 2023

Shop the Friends of the Lawrence Library January Book Sale for thousands of used, gently-read books for readers of all ages. The sale opens to the general public Jan. 27, 1-4:30 p.m. and ends Jan. 30 at 4:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Headquarters Branch of the Mercer County Library System, 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville. Cash or checks only. The book sale’s Early Admission from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 27, is an ideal opportunity to be the first to enjoy some amazing deals. After the Early Admission event, entry to the sale is free and open to the general public. The book sale will be open from 1-4:30 p.m. Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 29 and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Book donations for the Friends of the Lawrence Library book sale are being accepted at the Lawrence Headquarters Branch. Proceeds from the book sale fund programs and other library services that benefit library patrons of all ages. For more information about the library and its programs please call 609-883-8294 or visit www.mcl.org.

Through January 2023

Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton will have a historic slideshow where visitors can learn how the Princeton Battle Monumnet came to be, as well as special ephemera provided by the Historical Society of Princeton in an exhibition in the museum, the latter of which can be seen through January 2023.

The Museum held a commemoration in celebration of the 100-year anniversary with an unveiling and dedication on June. 9

The monument was designed by Beaux Arts sculptor Frederick MacMonnies to commemorate the 1777 Battle of Princeton, and its installation was made possible by Helen and Bayard Stockton, residents of Morven at the time.

Visitors can view the slideshow with Museum admission, or for free for Morven members.

Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.morven.org

Princeton University Concerts presents:

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) launched a brand-new initiative: Do-Re-Meet – Social events for Music Lovers. The first program of its kind, Do-Re-Meet encompasses a variety of pre-concert events including a speed dating session; Find Your Friends, a “speed friending” event for people seeking a concert-going community; and an LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) Single Mingle, presented in partnership with the Princeton University Gender and Sexuality Resource Center.

March 26, 2023 – 4-5:30 p.m. Find Your Friends social event – 6 p.m. concert featuring the Chiaroscuro Quartet

April 12, 2023 – 7-8:30 p.m. Speed Dating social event – 9 p.m. concert featuring jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant

For tickets or more information visit puc.princeton.edu.

Princeton University Concerts presents an all-female, 10-member tneThing Bras

June 2023

The American Repertory Ballet (ARB) will close its season at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, June 9-11, 2023, with PREMIERE3 featuring the company premiere and revival of Arthur Mitchell’s invigorating Holberg Suite set to the music of Edvard Grieg, as well as highly anticipated world premieres by Amy Seiwert and Ethan Stiefel.

For more information, contact Dan Bauer at dbauer@arballet.org or 609-921-7758.

Continuing events

Hopewell Township officials remind residents about annual pet licenses, which are required by the state for all dogs and cats. A proof of rabies vaccination is required for the license to be issued.

The township’s pet licensing fees are $22.20 for spayed or neutered dog, and $21 for spayed/neutered cats. If an animal is not spayed or neutered, the fee is $3 more. Pet owners received a notice back in October, with a deadline for payment at the end of January.

The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department will perform safety seat inspections every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m.

No appointment required.

The service is offered free of charge to improve child safety.

A typical inspection takes about 20 minutes.

Inspections are performed at the Burlington County Administration Building, 49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly. Residents can call 609-265-3788 when they arrive and ask for the on-duty child safety seat technician.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life.

Dove Hospice Services is looking for individuals who can dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits, life review, play cards, sewing, knitting or craft projects, music enrichment, pet therapy and office or administrative assistance, according to a press release.

Dove Hospice Services is expanding its “We Honor Veterans” program and is seeking motivated veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families.

Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. For additional information, contact Michelle Rutigliano at 732-405-3035.

This fall, Rider University will begin offering a cannabis studies certificate program. The 100% online program provides students with the credentials and expertise to enter the legal cannabis market.

The program explores the biological, legal, ethical, business and practical aspects of the industry through four courses.

The capstone course is taught by an industry professional, allowing students to gain experience and learn about future internship and job opportunities.

The program is open to those interested in any aspect of the cannabis industry, with no prerequisites or previous degrees required.

Registration is required at https://admissions.rider.edu/register/cannabislaunch

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Somerset, Hunterdon, and Warren Counties (CASA SHaW), which is dedicated to foster children in the region, is seeking applications from individuals in the community to serve on the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees.

Individuals who are interested in applying to become a member of the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees should send their resumes and credentials to CASA SHaW at info@casashaw.org.

CASA SHaW is part of a statewide network of community-based, non-profit programs that recruit, screen, train and supervise volunteers to “Speak Up for a Child” removed from home due to abuse or neglect. CASA is the only program in New Jersey that uses trained volunteers to work one-on-one with children, ensuring that each one gets the services needed and achieves permanency in a safe, nurturing home.

For more information, visit www.casaofnj.org.

Hillsborough Township’s Senior Chapters A and B each provide an experience for seniors looking to get out, mingle and experience new things. Trips, theaters, entertainment, card games, speakers, hobbies, talent shows, restaurants, history, and health screenings are some of the activities.

The first and second Thursdays of each month are designated for regular meetings at the municipal building for Chapter A and Chapter B, respectively.

Any Hillsborough senior age 60 or over who is interested in learning more can contact the Social Services Department at 908-369-3880.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) and the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator of Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (NJ CARES), which is responsible for overseeing addiction-fighting efforts across the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, have renewed their partnership to host the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series in 2022.

The Learning Series, which began in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, features regular webinars focusing on various aspects of the opioid epidemic and its impact on New Jersey and the nation. It is a branch of PDFNJ’s Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day initiative, which is held annually on Oct. 6 to educate residents and prescribers on the risks of prescription opioids and to raise awareness of the opioid crisis throughout the state.

The 2022 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series will include a webinar every month on wide-ranging topics concerning the opioid epidemic, including medication-assisted treatment, harm reduction, the impact on families and addiction recovery.

To learn more about the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day and for a schedule of this year’s webinars, visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org.

Volunteers are needed to help end domestic violence in Burlington County.

The Domestic Violence Response Team consists of volunteers who work with Providence House, domestic violence services and police departments to help people who experience domestic violence by empowering and advocating for survivors.

Must be 18 years of age or older, a resident or employee of Burlington County, have a valid New Jersey driver’s license and access to transportation, and no criminal history.

For more information, call 856-904-4344 or email abaum@cctrenton.org

East Windsor residents can volunteer for appointment to various township boards and committees, including the Clean Communities Advisory Committee, Commission on Aging, East Windsor Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse, Economic Development Committee, Environmental Commission, Health Advisory Board, Local Assistance Board, Planning Board, Recreation Commission, and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The mayor and council will make appointments at the January reorganization meeting, as well as throughout the year as opportunities arise.

Residents interested in volunteering can obtain an application form from the Municipal Clerk or from the township website or send a letter of interest and a resume or information about their background to: Mayor Janice S. Mironov and Council Members, East Windsor Township Municipal Building, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520; or fax to 609-443-8303.

For an application form or further information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

The U.S. State Department is experiencing longer than usual delays in the processing times of passports.

For those looking to travel and needing to renew their passports, it is advised to begin this process immediately. The current wait times for passport services is 10 weeks for expedited services and up to 14 weeks from the time of submission for a regular application. This delay is likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information regarding passports, visit the Mercer County Clerk’s website at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/passports or call the clerk’s passport office at 609-989-6473; for Spanish, call 609-989-6131 or 609-989-6122.

Appointments at the Mercer County Connection, located at 957 Route 33, Hamilton, are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Mercer County Connection, call 609-890-9800.

All customers must have applications filled out, money orders and checks along with documentation and copies prior to appointment. Delays in appointment availability may be experienced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercer County’s Swift911 system notifies the public in the event of an emergency or for sharing important information via phone, text or email.

All calls will have the caller ID of “Mercer County Alert.”

Personal information will not be provided to any outside agencies or companies.

To sign up, visit www.mercercounty.org/departments/emergency-management-public-safety/mercer-county-emergency-notification-system

For assistance with registration, email OEM@mercercounty.org

Mercer County posts regarding emergency closures are available at www.cancellations.com/ and www.fox29.com/closings

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street in Mount Holly.

Burlington County couples interested in being married can make appointments online at http://co.burlington.nj.us/611/Marriage-Services.

There is no fee for the service, but couples must obtain a marriage license from the municipality where either the bride or groom resides or from Mount Holly, where the Lyceum is located. Obtaining a license typically takes 72 hours.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5142.

Bentley Community Services, a designated 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, has been helping working families in financial crisis regain self-sufficiency by providing a full range of grocery provisions and more each week, offsetting grocery bills.

Bentley creates access to healthy foods, facilitating healthy diets and nutrition for these families. The crucial monies that families save are applied toward their mortgages, rent, monthly bills and expenses, debt, medical bills and more as these families work toward financial stability and security.

Bentley also offers educational and informational workshops throughout the year facilitated by professionals.

Bentley Community Services is located at 4064 Route 1 north, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, but helps families in communities from the entire central New Jersey region, including Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon, Somerset and Monmouth counties.

For more information, call 908-227-0684 or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org

Donations of perishable, non-perishable foods and toiletries are accepted throughout the year.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

Send items to calendar@centraljersey.com. The deadline for submissions each week is 5 p.m. on Tuesday.