Golub reaches milestone – 400 wins as Freehold Township basketball coach

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Brian Golub recently began his 28th season as the boys basketball coach at Freehold Township High School, his alma mater.

Since his first season at the helm of the Patriots, Golub has not looked past one season in anticipation of the next campaign.

“It’s been one game at a time. One season at a time,” he said this week.

The “one game at a time” mantra is the core notion that has helped Golub lead the Patriots to success for 27 years. His teams have won 11 Shore Conference division titles, four first place trophies at holiday tournaments, a Shore Conference Tournament title and a state sectional tournament crown.

On Dec. 17, Golub achieved another milestone in his long tenure. The Patriots defeated Summit High School, 58-36, to present the veteran coach with his 400th career victory.

“It was just another win” in Golub’s eyes as he stayed true to his core value of taking every game one at a time. “This is my 28th season. I am just trying to help the team win as many games as we can. I have a lot of love for (Freehold Township). The school has given me a lot over the years and I am happy to give back to the school and the community.”

Golub credits all of his victories and championships to the many talented players he has coached, to his assistant coaches and to the overwhelming support he has received from his family and the community.

That support starts with his wife, Linda, who Golub calls his rock, and is followed by his sons, Justin and Jason, who are Freehold Township graduates.

Golub is very thankful to have had the opportunity to coach his sons at Freehold Township. He served as head coach of the cross country team when Justin was part of the program and he coached Jason on the hardwood during the 2019-20 season.

“I am very fortunate to have their support and they have helped me continue to coach throughout the years,” Golub said of his family.

The 2018-19 season will go down as one of the best in program history for Golub and the Patriots. That winter, Golub, a 1982 graduate of the school, led the Patriots to a state sectional tournament championship; the first in the program’s history.

Freehold Township defeated Trenton Central High School, 57-56, in the Central Jersey Group IV state sectional tournament championship game.

The Patriots won a Group IV state tournament semifinal game before falling in the Group IV championship game. Freehold Township concluded its outstanding season with a 24-5 record.

In 2022-23, the Patriots have the makings of another banner season. Led by senior stars Jayden Holmes-Cotter, James McCarthy and Malachi Harris, Freehold Township started 5-0.

After defeating Summit to secure Golub’s 400th career win, the Patriots beat Barnegat High School, 61-48, and then won their first two games in the 38th WOBM Christmas Classic against Donovan Catholic High School of Toms River and Colts Neck High School.

Freehold Township will play Jackson Memorial High School of Jackson in the championship game of the WOBM Christmas Classic on Dec. 30 at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.

Golub said he is working to ensure his players do not get ahead of themselves after the fast start.

Golub said he and his assistant coaches stress the importance of fundamentals every day and tell the players being fundamentally sound on the court will lead to wins and success.

“It’s one day at a time. One quarter at a time. One possession at a time. If you take care of the little things, the bigger picture comes into place,” he said.

As of Dec. 29, taking things one day at a time had led to 402 victories for Golub. That has been his mindset since the day he took the reins of the program and it will keep him going through his 28th season as head coach.

“I am very happy with the direction the program is going in. One day, I will look back at the whole body of work we have accomplished,” he said.