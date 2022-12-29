Middletown bank robbery under investigation

MIDDLETOWN — An investigation has been launched into a bank robbery that occurred in Middletown on the morning of Dec. 28, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced.

At 10:40 a.m., officers from the Middletown Township Police Department responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Valley National Bank on Route 35 in the Kohl’s Plaza, according to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation revealed the suspect in the bank robbery to be a male, possibly Hispanic. He was described as wearing a dark North Face winter coat, a blue face mask and a light colored winter hat.

Authorities said the suspect may have been operating a silver vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord. Authorities did not say if the suspect received any money during the robbery.

The investigation is being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Middletown Township Police Department and the FBI’s Red Bank Office.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Monmouth County

Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Middletown Police Detective Keith Hirschbein at 732-615-2120.