North Brunswick Township High School seniors receive 2022 Young Adult Peer Advocate awards

North Brunswick Township High School seniors Jalynn Lewter and Dylan Patel are recipients of the 2022 Young Adult Peer Advocate Award.

The students were honored at a Township Council meeting in December with proclamations.

The award was presented by the North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.

Jalynn has been described by her school counselor as “selfless, insightful, articulate, ambitious, responsible, humble, energetic and intelligent with impeccable character and work ethic,” according to her proclamation. Jalynn is “a one in a million student” who leaves an enduring impression at the institute lucky enough to have her attend.

Jalynn’s transcript reflects her ability to manage a demanding workload by the number of Honors and Advance Placement courses she has taken with a 3.9 GPA (grade point average). Jalynn is graduating in the top 30% of the 500 students in the class of 2023, according to her proclamation.

Jalynn’s activism, leadership and extracurriculars excel above and beyond many students. Jalynn took it upon herself to meet with her principal to discuss racial awareness and offer solutions to improve school awareness. She proposed the idea of a Black History in America class and drafted the curriculum for the subject matter. The North Brunswick Board of Education approved the class, and it soon became one of the most popular social studies electives offered. Jalynn joined the Principal’s Student Advisory Board and has contributed to its meetings by presenting ideas such as microaggression by forming small group discussions with students and staff. Jalynn is a member of the Student Leader of Alphabet Alliance and Black Cultural Alliance Member, according to her proclamation.

Jalynn is the president of the North Brunswick Township High School (NBTHS) Alchemist, has been an active member throughout her high school years performing in the fall play, the Theatre Review and spring musicals, in which Jalynn took the leading role because of her natural talent as an actor and singer, according to her proclamation.

Jalynn has a strong passion for making a positive difference for students around her, an exceptional gifted student that always has the best interest of others in all she does.

Dylan has a GPA of 4.5, which has earned him a spot in the top 5% of his graduating Class of 2023. Dylan is a National Honor Society inductee and World Language Honor Society inductee, according to his proclamation.

Dylan has demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to his community and outside organizations. Dylan is a four-year member of the NBTHS Varsity Tennis Team and currently serves as the captain. Dylan is dedicated to the Student Government Organization and a member of the executive committee. Dylan works on fundraising drives for NBTHS throughout the year. He is a four-year member and treasurer of the Key Club, PUSH and the NBTHS Raiders Robotics. He constructed a robot to compete at the national level. Dylan serves as a group leader for PUSH, according to his proclamation.

Dylan is a tutor for elementary students emphasizing the importance of engineering and helping to create STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) based projects in the district’s elementary schools. The outcome was a 92.3% change in grades for the students which allowed a better understanding in applying math and science skills, according to his proclamation.

Dylan volunteers with the North Brunswick Humane Society by organizing donations for the animal shelter. Dylan volunteers his time with the North Brunswick Municipal Alliance Committee with outreach projects throughout the year, creating a positive difference for others.

Dylan is an exceptional student leader and person, always is trying to make his community the best it can be by his involvement and efforts. Dylan is respected and well liked amongst his peers, according to his proclamation.