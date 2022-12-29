Ready, Get Set, Go: Edison is now home to the world’s largest indoor karting track

Supercharged Entertainment – the world’s largest indoor, multi-level karting track and premier entertainment venue – opened its second U.S. location in Edison in December.

Owners Stephen and Sandra Sangermano, who are contractors by trade, welcomed everyone to its soft grand opening before fully opening on Dec. 19.

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi held a mayor’s race among several mayors in the area during the grand opening. Metuchen Mayor Jonathan Busch came out on top.

Supercharged Entertainment Edison is next door to TopGolf in the Edison Town Square on Route 1. Supercharged Entertainment Edison is the company’s second, and largest U.S. location behind their flagship complex which opened to enthusiastic crowds in June 2019 in Wrentham, Mass. just a few minutes south of Gillette Stadium, according to a press release through Supercharged Entertainment.

Supercharged Entertainment Edison is a world class, 131,000 square-foot, karting and premier entertainment experience, according to the press release. The sprawling, 16-acre complex features:

The world’s largest indoor, multi-level, temperature-controlled Karting Track with two uniquely designed tracks which can be combined into one 80,000 square-foot Supertrack. Karts can go up to 45 miles per hour.

Nineteen lanes of Luxury Axe Throwing with private lounge seating, food and bar service, and interactive projection targets and competitive games. No skill or experience required.

An enormous, two-story arcade and gaming area which boasts nearly 160 games, including several Virtual Reality experiences such as The Big Ride and King Kong Skull Island. Plus, there’s an expansive Prize Center to ensure everyone leaves a winner.

The Drop & Twist Tower is an exhilarating and exciting, two-story attraction that spins, drops, passes through all floors of the facility while the rider views the wonders of all that Supercharged Entertainment Edison has to offer.

The Bionic Bumper Cars arena offers the best and most spacious, indoor bumper car experience.

Burgers & Brews, a full-service restaurant featuring amazing burgers, fresh cut French fries, and insane milk shake mugs. For those over 21, Supercharged Edison offers two full-service bars featuring over 30 beers on tap, world class cocktails and specialty bar beverages all in a sports bar setting with TVs and big screens.

Versatile and spacious Group & Event areas suitable for all occasions and sizes, with catering available.

For more information visit http://www.SuperchargedE.com