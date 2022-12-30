Hopewell Township Police blotter

A 30-year-old Philadelphia man was charged with possession of fraudulent government documents after he was allegedly found to be operating a vehicle with a fictitious temporary registration, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 579 Dec. 20. He was processed and released.

A group of shoplifters entered the ShopRite grocery store on Route 31 at the Pennington Circle Dec. 19 and stole $600 worth of merchandise from the store.

Thieves stole a door front display from a Denow Road home in a theft reported Dec. 15. The stolen items were valued at a combined $189.

A victim lost $395 in an alleged online extortion scheme that took place over social media. The incident was reported Dec. 15.

A 23-year-old Pennington man was arrested on an active warrant from Chesterfield Township Dec. 14. He was taken into custody and turned over to the Chesterfield Township Police Department.

A 33-year-old Trenton man was arrested on outstanding warrants from Trenton, Hamilton Township and Monroe Township Dec. 13 after police were sent to Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell on a complaint about a man who refused to leave the hospital. He was taken into custody and released to the Hamilton Township Police Department.

A shoplifter entered the ShopRite grocery store on Route 31 at the Pennington Circle Dec. 12, selected several items valued at $491.20 and left the store without paying for them.

A 50-year-old Trenton man was charged with possession of fraudulent government documents – a fictious temporary registration – following a motor vehicle stop on Route 579 Dec. 11. He was processed and released.

A 58-year-old Philadelphia man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly stealing jewelry valued at $1,150 from a glass display case inside the Golden Nugget Antique Market on Route 29 Dec. 11.

A Woosamonsa Road resident reported that someone had deposited a fraudulent check into an unidentified account, resulting in a loss of $2,962.11. The incident of fraud and theft was reported Dec. 7.

A North Greenwood Avenue resident told police that someone had deposited a fraudulent check for $900 into an unidentified account. The incident was reported Dec. 7.

A victim reported ordering an Apple MacBook pro computer that was never delivered. It was signed for by an unknown individual, resulting in a loss of $820 to the victim. The incident was reported Nov. 30.