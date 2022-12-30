Investigation underway of fire at detached pole barn in Hillsborough

Police and fire are investigating a fire at a detached pole barn at a property on Pirozzi Lane, according to the Hillsborough Police Department.

Arriving units discovered that the detached pole barn on the property was fully engulfed in flames when they responded at approximately 12:29 p.m. on Dec. 30, according to police.

Firefighters extinguished the fire. The pole barn was unoccupied at the time of the incident and there were no injuries, according to police.

The fire is not considered suspicious but remains under the investigation of the Hillsborough Township Police Department and the Hillsborough Township Bureau of Fire Safety.

Hillsborough Fire Marshalls, Hillsborough Fire Units 36, 37, 38, Neshanic Fire unit 48, North Branch Fire, Montgomery Township Fire, Griggstown Fire, Robert Wood Johnson EMS.