Princeton Police blotter

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A 65-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 25 after police were alerted to a report of an erratic driver. The man was stopped by police on Nassau Street and arrested. He was processed and released.

A victim reported that a check he had mailed to the Internal Revenue Service in 2021 had been stolen, altered and cashed. The theft and forgery resulted in a loss of $10,000 in the incident, which was reported Dec. 23.

A Princeton Day School employee told police that someone had stolen a check that she had mailed on behalf of the school, altered it and cashed it, resulting in a loss of $13,041. The incident of theft and forgery was reported Dec. 21.

A 43-year-old Skillman man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was stopped for speeding and failure to keep right on Witherspoon Street Dec. 19. He was processed and released.

