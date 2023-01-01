Princeton police officer treated for electrical shock from malfunctioning street light pole

A Princeton police officer received an electrical shock in “a freak accident” caused by a malfunctioning street light pole near 73 Palmer Square West on New Year’s Eve, according to the Princeton Police Department.

The officer was sent to the area around 73 Palmer Square West, near the corner of Palmer Square West and Hulfish Street, at 2:03 p.m. on Dec. 31 to investigate a hazardous condition, police said. A caller had reported that there was possibly something sharp on the sidewalk, police said.

The officer was checking for the hazard when he was shocked by an electrical current, police said. The streets and sidewalks were wet from rain.

The officer was taken to Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

An investigation determined that a malfunctioning street light pole was the source of the electrical current, police said. PSE&G responded to Palmer Square West and shut down the power to the electrical pole, making the area safe.