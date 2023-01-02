Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex

A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.

In August 2022, detectives of the Special Investigations Unit of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office were notified of a report of suspected theft by deception on the part of the property manager of the apartment complex and began an investigation, according to a press release through the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

As a result of this investigation, it was determined that for over a two-year period, Yessica Gonzalez had been renting out apartments in the complex on her own and collecting monthly rent and security deposits from tenants which she kept for herself. Gonzalez also forged the owner of the apartment complex’s name on lease documents without the owner’s consent or knowledge, according to the press release.

On Dec. 27, 2022, Gonzalez was arrested by members of the Special Investigations Unit at the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office when she surrendered to authorities without incident. She was charged with second-degree theft (over $75,000) by deception and fourth-degree forgery, according to the press release.

Gonzalez was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

