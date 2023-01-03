Community Bulletin Board: East Brunswick: Jan. 4

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

The collection bin at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 385 Cranbury Road in East Brunswick supports Soles4Souls, a worldwide nonprofit organization focused on making a measurable impact on people and on the planet. Soles4Souls turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity by keeping them from going to waste and putting them to good use:

They collect and distribute items to people across the U.S. and around

the world.

the world. They help people launch and sustain their own small business selling

donated shoes and clothing.

donated shoes and clothing. They protect the environment by putting used goods to good use,

instead of wasting away in a landfill.

instead of wasting away in a landfill. They aim to empower women, ensuring they have the opportunity and

recognition they deserve.

Group sessions for Systematic Training for Effective Parenting (STEP) are planned for January for the parents of children ages 3-12 on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. at a member’s home. There are 8 sessions meeting once per week.

The program is sponsored by the National Council of Jewish Women, Metro Jersey Section. For more information or to RSVP: ncjwmetrojersey@gmail.com.

East Brunswick Public Library, 2 Jean Walling Civic Center, will partner with the New Jersey State Library Talking Book & Braille Center for a program on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. to showcase services from the state library.

The Talking Book & Braille Center provides services and accessible books (both in audiobooks and Braille formats) to New Jersey residents who are low vision, have reading disabilities, or cannot hold a book or turn the pages. The agency will also explain eligibility and provide an overview of additional services available.

Playhouse 22, the East Brunswick Community Arts Center, presents:

Jan. 6-7 – 8 p.m. – Blue Moon, Those Risqué Adult Content Songs.

Feb. 10-26 – “The Curious Incident of the dog in the night-time.”

Feb. 12-15 – 7-9 p.m. – Auditions for upcoming production of “Superior Donuts.”

Playhouse 22 is located at 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For more information call 732-254-3939.

East Brunswick AARP Chapter No. 4855 will hold a general meeting at 10:30 a.m., Jan. 10 in the East Brunswick Public Library, 2 Jean Walling Civic Center.

Guest speaker, Maria Guerra, AARP NJ Program Specialist will speak on “The Six Pillars of Brain Health”.

Guests are welcome. For more information, call 732-238-6326.

The East Brunswick Elks Lodge presents a Stem Night from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Lodge, 21, Oakmont St., East Brunswick. For additional information call Joan S. at 732-567-6671.

The Middlesex County Magnet Schools have scheduled open houses on all five campuses for prospective students and their parents to become familiar with the career offerings and academic programs available.

East Brunswick Campus, 112 Rues Lane, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 21, 2023.

Perth Amboy Campus, 457 High St., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 28, 2023.

For more information visit www.mcvts.net.