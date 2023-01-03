Community Bulletin Board: Edison: Jan. 4

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

Edison Addiction Services now has two weekly meetings available to all residents with substance use disorder (or with a family member affected). The meetings are held at noon on Tuesdays at the Edison Public Library, 340 Plainfield Ave., Edison and 11 a.m. on Thursdays at the North Edison Library, 777 Grove Ave., Edison.

Edison Police Department is currently looking for dependable adults to fill part-time school crossing guard positions. Contact supervisor Ryan Szucs at 732-404-8673 or email Rszucs@edisonpd.org.

Edison Police Department is bringing back the Civilian Police Academy for 25 township residents, 18 years of age or older, that will run from Jan. 25-March 15, 2023.

The academy will be held at the Edison Police Substation, 205 Raritan Center Parkway, Edison.

For more information contact 732-248-7440 or email Cop@edisonpd.org. The deadline for registration is at 4 p.m. Jan. 17, 2023. Completed applications should be emailed to Detective Keith Jackson at cop@edisonpd.org.

The Terra Nova Garden Club of Edison is alive and well and meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Oak Tree Presbyterian Church on Plainfield Avenue, Edison. The Club’s February meeting will host Nisha Khanna who will teach the ins and outs of straw bale gardening, a great option for people with limited mobility, poor soil quality, or limited space.

If you enjoy gardening, have an interest in the environment, or just have a favorite plant, the Club always welcome new faces.

The Middlesex County Magnet Schools have scheduled open houses on all five campuses for prospective students and their parents to become familiar with the career offerings and academic programs available.

East Brunswick Campus, 112 Rues Lane, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 21, 2023.

Perth Amboy Campus, 457 High St., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 28, 2023.

For more information visit www.mcvts.net.

Volunteers needed for Woodbridge Township Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT) in North Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Edison, Metuchen, Sayreville, South Plainfield and Woodbridge.

For more information contact dvteam@woodbridgedvrt.org, call 732-634-4500 ext. 2802, or visit woodbridgedvrt.org.

The Menlo Park Mall, 55 Parsonage Road, Edison, will be converted into a winter wonderland, with a state-of-the-art Christmas village for shoppers to experience at Christmas House Menlo Park that will run through early January 2023.

A ten-room portion of the shopping center will be transformed by Hollywood and Broadway set designers, utilizing the latest lighting and digital technology to depict festive and contemporary holiday scenes.

For more information visit https://christmashousemenlopark.com/.

Join the Edison Human Relations Commission for a Taste of the Holidays from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Clara Barton First Aid Squad, 1079 Amboy Ave., Edison. For more information call Maria Orchid at 732-766-8489.