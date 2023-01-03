Community Bulletin Board: Monroe: Jan. 4

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

Volunteers needed. In an effort to get even more community members involved in Monroe Township government, Mayor Stephen Dalina and the Township Council are encouraging residents to apply for current and future openings on municipal boards, commissions and advisory councils.

The Township of Monroe is accepting volunteer applications for appointments to the Americans with Disabilities Act Committee, Affordable Housing Board, Commission on Aging, Cultural Arts Commission, Environmental Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Human Relations Commission, Library Board of Trustees, Open Space & Farmland Preservation Commission, Planning Board, Recreation Advisory Board, Shade Tree Commission, Sustainable Jersey – Green Team Advisory Committee and the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Residents are invited to visit https://www.monroetwp.com/index.php/boards commissions to review full descriptions of each board and commission. They can send the downloadable form at the bottom of the page to indicate areas of interest.

Submissions may also be sent to the Municipal Clerk by mail at the Administrative Offices, email preid@monroetwp.com or fax to 732-521-3190.

All submissions will be retained for a maximum period of one year from the date of filing.

Check out the Monroe Township Library, 4 Municipal Plaza, for a list of adult and children programs. Library hours are Monday through Thursday: 9:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beekeeping for Everyone – Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. – Learn about the practice of beekeeping and sustaining our honey bee population including an overview of beekeeping, a demonstration of some tools of the trade and plants to help sustain bees and how you can help honey bees sustain our vegetation and way of life.

The program is presented by Lisa Evans, local beekeeper and owner of Country Bird and Garden and producer of Old Stage Honey. This is a hybrid program. Join via Zoom or in person. Registration is required. Register at the Welcome Desk, online at www.monroetwplibrary.org/calendar or by phone at 732-521-5000.

Lunar New Year Party – 4:30 p.m. – Jan. 23. For children ages 6-9. Celebrate the new year of the rabbit. Space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis. Please take a number at the Youth Services Desk (numbers available 30 minutes prior to program start). Registration is not required.

The Middlesex County Magnet Schools have scheduled open houses on all five campuses for prospective students and their parents to become familiar with the career offerings and academic programs available.

East Brunswick Campus, 112 Rues Lane, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 21, 2023.

Perth Amboy Campus, 457 High St., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 28, 2023.

For more information visit www.mcvts.net.

Group sessions for Systematic Training for Effective Parenting (STEP) are planned for January 2023 for the parents of children ages 3-12 on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. at a member’s home. There are 8 sessions meeting once per week.

The program is sponsored by the National Council of Jewish Women, Metro Jersey Section. For more information or to RSVP: ncjwmetrojersey@gmail.com.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com