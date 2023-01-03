Community Bulletin Board: North Brunswick: Jan. 4

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

Volunteers needed for Woodbridge Township Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT) in North Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Edison, Metuchen, Sayreville, South Plainfield and Woodbridge.

For more information contact dvteam@woodbridgedvrt.org, call 732-634-4500 ext. 2802, or visit woodbridgedvrt.org.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the North Brunswick Senior Center, 15 Linwood Place, North Brunswick.

For more information, call the Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services at 732-247-0922 ext. 475.

The Middlesex County Magnet Schools have scheduled open houses on all five campuses for prospective students and their parents to become familiar with the career offerings and academic programs available.

East Brunswick Campus, 112 Rues Lane, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 21, 2023.

Perth Amboy Campus, 457 High St., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 28, 2023.

For more information visit www.mcvts.net.

Free rabies clinic for dogs and cats from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Municipal Annex, 98 Renaissance Boulevard North, North Brunswick.

Overflow parking available in the Middle School parking lot. Dogs must be on a secure leash and cat owners must use a carrier.