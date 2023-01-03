Jackson school board appoints McCarron to serve one-year unexpired term

JACKSON — During a meeting on Dec. 21, the members of the Jackson School District Board of Education selected resident Brian McCarron to serve a one-year unexpired term on the board during 2023.

A seat on the seven-member school board opened after Scott Sargent, who was elected to the Jackson Township Council in the November general election, resigned from the school board and joined the municipal governing body on Jan. 3.

After publicly thanking the 13 candidates who submitted letters of interest, the board members voted unanimously to choose McCarron for the position.

McCarron took the oath of office at the Dec. 21 meeting and will serve on the board through the December 2023 meeting, according to a press release from the school district.

Board of Education President Michael Walsh, who did not seek re-election and who was presiding over his last meeting, said the board was impressed by the number of applicants and their willingness to serve.

“I was very impressed by the candidates and their qualifications who put in for this position and I wish you would put in (a petition to run) for the position next July for the next three-year term,” Walsh said.

Speaking for the board, board member Tina Kas said McCarron was selected from an excellent pool of candidates.

“We feel Brian’s law enforcement background and his experience as a school resource officer in a school system will add a level of depth to our board that we currently do not have,” Kas said.

McCarron is a former police officer and school resource officer. He works as a real estate professional. He has been a volunteer basketball, soccer and baseball coach, and serves as a volunteer with the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board in Jackson, according to the press release.

“I am looking to help the Jackson School District with maintaining its environment of safety and success,” McCarron wrote in his letter of interest. “I want to help keep Jackson schools a safe and engaging district for all students to learn and grow to their best self.”

In addition to McCarron, the residents who applied for an appointment to the open school board seat were Gus Acevedo, Elena Andreacci, Katherine Bello, Ed Cialkowski, Sabrina Howard-Mills, Michael Kaufman, Dyna Kromich, Deanna Lopez, Paul Migaj, Ted Okosi, John Spalthoff and Susan Springfield, according to information provided by the Jackson School District on Jan. 3.