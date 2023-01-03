Law enforcement officials seek assistance following Manalapan crash

MANALAPAN — Law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s assistance in

finding the driver who may have been involved in a motor vehicle crash with a

male juvenile pedestrian on Dec. 27 in Manalapan, Monmouth County Prosecutor

Raymond S. Santiago announced on Jan. 3.

A joint investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office,

the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team and the

Manalapan Police Department began at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 27, according to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

At that time, officers from the Manalapan Police Department responded to the vicinity of 341 Union Hill Road near the intersection of Kristin Court to investigate a reported motor vehicle crash with serious bodily injuries, according to the press release.

Kristin Court is in the vicinity of Wild Turkey Way, which is an access road to and from the Covered Bridge adult community.

The investigation revealed a male juvenile pedestrian had entered the road where no crosswalk exists and made contact with a vehicle of unknown make and model that was traveling eastbound (toward Route 9) on Union Hill Road. The driver of that vehicle left the scene.

The juvenile pedestrian remained upright after making contact with the eastbound vehicle and entered the westbound lane of travel (toward Pension Road) at which time he was struck by an oncoming 2014 Toyota Prius being driven by a 27-year-old male resident of Milltown, Middlesex County.

The injured male juvenile was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for head and leg injuries. Authorities said the juvenile had been released from the hospital as of Jan. 3.

The driver of the Toyota Prius remained at the scene of the collision, according to the press release.

Officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Manalapan Patrolman Matthew Meyler at 732-446-4300.