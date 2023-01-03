Manalapan Police Beat, Jan. 3

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On Dec. 21 at 2:29 p.m., a Howell resident reported that an unknown individual stole a chainsaw valued at $300 from a location on Turtle Hollow Drive in Manalapan. Patrolman Michael DeCristofaro took the report.

On Dec. 23 at 3:20 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported unknown individuals attempted to gain entry to vehicles that were parked at a Kipling Way residence. No entry was made as the vehicles were locked. Patrolman Peter Pagano took the report.

On Dec. 23 at 6:02 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that at 4:30 a.m., unknown individuals stole an unlocked vehicle that had the key fob inside from the driveway of an Old Queens Boulevard residence. The vehicle was valued at approximately $48,000. Patrolman Peter Pagano took the report.

On Dec. 23 at 9 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that at 3:30 a.m., unknown individuals gained entry to three unlocked vehicles that were parked at a Beth Drive

residence. No items were reported to be missing. Officer Jennie Letts took the

report.

On Dec. 23 at 9:21 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that at 3:30 a.m., unknown individuals attempted to enter a vehicle that was parked at a Beth Drive residence, however, the vehicle was locked and no entry was made. Officer Jennie Letts took the

report.

On Dec. 23 at 10:04 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that at 3 a.m., unknown individuals entered unlocked vehicles that were parked at a Whitman Boulevard residence. There were no items reported missing from the vehicles. Patrolman Christopher Capuzzo took the report.

On Dec. 23 at 11:06 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that at 2:30 a.m., unknown individuals entered two unlocked vehicles that were parked in the driveway of a Thoreau Drive residence and removed items valued at $20. Patrolman Christopher Capuzzo took the report.

On Dec. 23 at 12:30 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that at 3:30 a.m.,

unknown individuals entered an unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the

driveway of a Danielle Drive residence. No items were reported to be missing

from the vehicle. Patrolman Michael DeCristofaro took the report.

On Dec. 24 at 10:07 a.m., employees of Eyechic, 55 Route 9, Manalapan, reported that on Dec. 22 at 12:30 p.m., an unknown individual shoplifted approximately

$6,500 worth of merchandise from the business and fled the area. Patrolman Hunter Mauro took the report.

On Dec. 26 at 4:33 p.m., Patrolman James Guarino conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 33 for motor vehicle violations. The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 30-year-old male resident of Manalapan, was found to be driving while intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to police headquarters where he was

processed and released after being issued summonses.

On Dec. 27 at 1:09 p.m., two 20-year-old Freehold residents reported sustaining minor injuries after being assaulted while at a business on High Bridge Road. Police said a 40-year-old male resident of East Orange was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters where he was processed and released after being issued summonses for simple assault and criminal mischief. Patrolman Peter Pagano was the arresting officer.

On Dec. 27 at 2:12 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual defrauded the victim in the amount of $35,000 via the internet. Patrolman Christopher Oleksy took the report.