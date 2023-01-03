Tinton Falls officials pick redeveloper for Fort Monmouth property

TINTON FALLS — Municipal officials have designated an affiliate of Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health as the redeveloper of a former Fort Monmouth parcel in Tinton Falls, with the intent of developing a medical facility on the property.

During a meeting on Dec. 20, members of the Borough Council passed a resolution which designates Monmouth Medical Center Inc., an affiliate and assignee of Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health, as the redeveloper of the former Meyer Center property. The resolution authorizes the entry of a redevelopment agreement with Tinton Falls.

The former Meyer Center property is on the former Fort Monmouth property. It is approximately 36 acres in size, according to the resolution.

According to the redevelopment agreement, Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, will construct a 150,000-square-foot cancer center and ambulatory care pavilion on the Meyer Center property in the first phase of the redevelopment. The facility will provide oncology services, imaging, radiation and an ambulatory surgery center.

For the second phase of redevelopment, Monmouth Medical Center has the option to construct a 568,900-square-foot acute care hospital with 250 licensed beds; a 206,770-square-foot clinical and support building; a 112,864-square-foot medical office building; a 34,000-square-foot central utility plant; and a 404,000-square-foot structured parking facility on the property, according to the redevelopment agreement.

Alternatively, according to the redevelopment agreement, the second phase may have 20 acres of publicly accessible open space; stone dust walking trails connecting different site components, including the cancer center, parking lots and gazebos; sculpture space; at least two gazebos; and landscaped open areas and plantings on the property.

Monmouth Medical Center will make a lump sum payment of $750,000 for the first phase of improvements, according to the redevelopment agreement.

If Monmouth Medical Center administrators choose to construct additional medical facilities for the second phase, another $750,000 payment will be made.

The former Meyer Center property was designated as an area in need of redevelopment by Borough Council members in 2012.

The borough’s closing date to assign a redeveloper, under the terms of an agreement with the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority, was Dec. 30, 2022, according to the resolution.

In May, Monmouth Medical Center administrators formally applied to Tinton Falls to be designated as the property’s redeveloper.

In June, the medical center’s representatives conducted a presentation regarding the redevelopment project during a special meeting of the Borough Council.

In August, council members conditionally designated Monmouth Medical Center as the redeveloper of the property.

In October, Planning Board members granted preliminary and final site plan approval to the redevelopment project, according to the resolution.