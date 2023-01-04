Jackson Sun On Campus, Jan. 4

Timothy Salisbury of Jackson has been named to the Fall 2022 dean’s list at Berry College, Rome, Ga. The dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Georgian Court-Hackensack Meridian Health School of Nursing and Wellness, Lakewood, recently celebrated the graduation of 29 students who successfully completed the Bachelor of Science in Nursing during the 19th pinning ceremony. The December 2022 nursing graduates include Kristen Sheehan of Jackson. The school offers a variety of nursing education programs including the BSN, a 14-month Accelerated BSN, the New Seminary Accelerated Nursing program for Jewish women and a Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing.