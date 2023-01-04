News Transcript News Briefs, Jan. 4

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On Dec. 14 at 2:28 p.m., an unknown individual posing as a corporate buyer ordered items valued at $74,679 from a Park Avenue business and payment for the items was never received. Patrolman Jeff Emslie took the report and the incident is pending further investigation.

On Dec. 14 at 9:14 p.m., Patrolman Christopher Capuzzo responded to the area of Towne Drive and Paddington Court to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash. Police said a 47-year-old female resident of Manalapan was found to be driving while intoxicated. The driver was arrested, transported to police headquarters, processed and released after being issued summonses.

On Dec. 14 at 11:51 p.m., Patrolman Edward Burns was dispatched to the area of Woodward Road and Sweetmans Lane in Manalapan to investigate a traffic complaint. Police said a 35-year-old male resident of Browns Mills was found to be driving while intoxicated. The driver was arrested, transported to police headquarters, processed and released after being issued summonses.

On Dec. 15 at 10:17 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that sometime between 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 10 a.m. Dec. 15, unknown individuals stole a vehicle while it was parked on Covered Bridge Boulevard in the Covered Bridge adult community. The vehicle was valued at approximately $31,000. Patrolman Jeffrey Emslie took the report.

On Dec. 16 at 7:50 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that sometime between 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 16, unknown individuals entered a Deepwater Circle residence through an unsecured window and subsequently removed items and a vehicle valued at approximately $150,000. Deepwater Circle is in a residential development off Woodward Road. Patrolman William Dutton took the report.

On Dec. 17 at 5:10 p.m., employees of Wegmans, supermarket, 55 Route 9, Manalapan, reported that two individuals shoplifted approximately $298 worth of merchandise. Patrolman Brian Schank took the report.

On Dec. 19 at 1:36 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that unknown individuals attempted to remove two wheels and tires from a vehicle that was parked at a Whitman Boulevard residence sometime prior to Dec. 15. Whitman Boulevard is in a residential development off Gordons Corner Road. Patrolman Ross Dessel took the report.

On Dec. 20 at 5:15 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual stole an unlocked vehicle that had the key fob inside from a Kingsley Drive residence. The vehicle and its contents were valued at approximately $40,000. Kingsley Drive is in a residential development off Gordons Corner Road. Patrolman Cristopher Capuzzo took the report.

On Dec. 20 at 7:02 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that unknown individuals stole an unlocked vehicle that had the key fob inside while it was parked at a Newport Drive residence. The vehicle and its contents were valued at approximately $83,945.

Newport Drive is in a residential development off Symmes Drive. Patrolman DeCristofaro handled the report.

On Dec. 20 at 2 p.m., employees of Home Goods, 55 Route 9, Manalapan, reported that an unknown individual removed items valued at $250 from the store. Patrolman Christopher Schou took the report.

107.1 The Boss and Ashley Homestore hosted the fifth annual Mistletoe Rock Radiothon powered by Hutchins HVAC to benefit Michael’s Feat, a nonprofit organization.

The radiothon took place at Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold Township, on Dec. 10 and raised $15,279 for the organization this year and a grand total of $97,117 since its inception, according to a press release.

Michael’s Feat provides comfort and support for families carrying and caring for seriously ill newborns. The organization offers families in need direct financial support, overnight bags filled with supplies for hospital stays, furniture and medical equipment, meals, gas cards and when necessary, respite care and bereavement support, according to the press release.

Throughout the day interviews were conducted with families who told touching stories about their journey in the NICU and how Michael’s Feat benefited them. 107.1 The Boss’s Robby and Rochelle in the Morning kicked off the radiothon and were followed by Michele Amabile and Van Dusen.

Donations were made onsite by patrons of the mall at the CentraState Live Broadcast Center. Listeners donated to the A.J. Perri Phone Bank and New Jersey Natural Gas Online Donation Center and Auction.