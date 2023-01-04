News Transcript On Campus, Jan. 4

Chad Fruscione of Marlboro participated in Emerson Stage’s production of “Old Jake’s Skirts,” which took place from Nov. 9-13 at the Semel Theater at Emerson College, Boston, Mass. “Old Jake’s Skirts” tells of the story of a farmer living a dull life. Jake’s life is turned around when he discovers a trunk of skirts; the discovery brings color to Jake’s life. Chad is majoring in musical theater and is a member of the Class of 2025.

Haiyang Wang of Morganville, a member of the Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y., Class of 2023, has earned the spring 2022 Dean’s Award with Distinction. Haiyang is a computer science major and is a graduate of Wardlaw-Hartridge School, Edison. Students who received a GPA of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring 2022 semester earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction.

Georgian Court-Hackensack Meridian Health School of Nursing and Wellness, Lakewood, recently celebrated the graduation of 29 students who successfully completed the Bachelor of Science in Nursing during the 19th pinning ceremony. The December 2022 nursing graduates include Dominique Albert of Manalapan and Vincent Carnesi of Manalapan. The school offers a variety of nursing education programs including the BSN, a 14-month Accelerated BSN, the New Seminary Accelerated Nursing program for Jewish women and a Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing.