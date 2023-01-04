Princeton Council extends contract for Crosstown senior transportation program

The Princeton Council awarded a one-year contract extension to the Greater Mercer TMA Inc., for the Princeton Senior Resource Center’s Crosstown Transportation program for 2023.

The Greater Mercer TMA Inc. will be paid up to $106,200 to provide local transportation to Princeton residents who are at least 65 years old and/or who are disabled and who do not drive, officials said. It has provided the service to the town for more than 10 years.

The Princeton Council awarded a contract to Greater Mercer TMA for 2021, with extensions for 2022 and 2023. The second, one-year extension was approved by the Princeton Council at its Dec. 29, 2022 meeting.

The Crosstown program, which is managed by the Princeton Senior Resource Center, is subsidized by the town. The rides are provided by the Greater Mercer TMA’s “Ride Provide” program, said Drew Dyson, chief executive officer of the Princeton Senior Resource Center.

Rides to Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center are free, but users must purchase a $3 voucher for transportation to non-Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center locations, such as grocery stores, medical appointments and other local needs, Dyson said.

“Having offered the Crosstown Transportation program for many years, we have found many of our residents have come to depend on it as the safest, most reliable form of transportation for both local needs and medical transportation,” Dyson wrote in a Dec. 22 memorandum to Princeton officials.

The importance of “door to door” service for older adults cannot be overestimated, Dyson said. The drivers are trained to provide service from the resident’s front door, such as help navigating porch steps and carrying grocery bags, he said.

“Please understand how crucial this service is for the older adult residents of the town who avail themselves of the Crosstown Transportation program,” Dyson said.

Eligible Princeton residents must register with the Princeton Senior Resource Center’s Crosstown Transportation program. Rides are provided free to Princeton Fitness & Wellness Center for medically prescribed rehabilitation, as well as to Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center.

Residents must purchase $3 vouchers for rides to any destination within Princeton for any purpose, but medical appointments receive priority, officials said. Rides are available weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The voucher must be presented when the driver arrives at the resident’s home.

To register or for more information, call the Princeton Senior Resource Center at 609-751-9699.