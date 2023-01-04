Tinton Falls officials grant initial support for cannabis businesses

TINTON FALLS — Two potential cannabis business operators are seeking licenses in Tinton Falls.

During a meeting on Dec. 20, members of the Borough Council passed resolutions in support of applications that have been filed by Revival NJ, LLC, and Wildflower Market, LLC, as those two entities have begun taking the steps that are necessary to eventually operate cannabis businesses in the borough.

According to the resolutions, Revival NJ is seeking a cultivator’s license (permission to grow cannabis) and a manufacturer’s license (permission to make things from cannabis). Wildflower Market is seeking a retail license (permission to sell cannabis for adult use; also referred to as recreational use).

Revival NJ is proposing to operate its business at 101 Stavbro Lane, off Wayside Road. Wildflower Market is proposing to operate its business at 1810 Wayside Road.

The resolutions passed by the council state that borough officials reviewed the applications and determined municipal officials have authorized the type of cannabis business licenses being sought by the two entities; that the issuance of licenses to the operators by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) would not exceed the limit on licenses that has been authorized by Tinton Falls; and that the proposed location and other aspects of the applications are appropriate for the proposed activity.

Under state statute, a resolution of support from the municipality in which a cannabis business is to be located is required in order for a potential cannabis business operator to eventually receive approval from the CRC.

In December 2021, Borough Council members adopted an ordinance establishing the regulations to be followed by individuals and/or entities seeking approval to obtain a cannabis business license in Tinton Falls.

The application for potential cannabis business operators in Tinton Falls became available in October. According to the resolutions, the applications were authorized to be received by the borough from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30.

Revival NJ and Wildflower Market are among the first cannabis operators to seek business licenses in Tinton Falls.

There are six marketplace classes of licensed marijuana businesses in New Jersey: cultivator, manufacturer, wholesaler, distributor, retailer and delivery.

Under the terms of Tinton Falls’ cannabis ordinance, cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers will be permitted to operate in locations south of Pinebrook Road.

Those types of businesses will be permitted uses in the MFG manufacturing zone, the MFG-2 manufacturing zone and the Industrial Office Park zone.

A cannabis delivery service will not be permitted to operate in any zone in Tinton Falls. However, in accordance with state law, the delivery of cannabis products and/or supplies to Tinton Falls addresses by a delivery service that is based outside the borough may not be prohibited by municipal officials.

Cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers will each be limited to a maximum of two businesses in Tinton Falls. Under the ordinance, the license fee for each business type will be $10,000 for the initial application and $2,500 annually afterward.

According to the CRC website, sales receipts on recreational cannabis in New Jersey for July 2022 to September 2022 totaled $116.57 million. With medicinal cannabis sales included, the total increases to $177.71 million.

There are now 20 dispensaries in New Jersey selling recreational cannabis; another 10 dispensaries sell medicinal cannabis to registered patients only.

“New Jersey is only seeing the beginning of what is possible for cannabis,” said Jeff Brown, executive director of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. “We have now awarded 36 annual licenses for recreational cannabis businesses to New Jersey entrepreneurs, including 15 for dispensaries. Those businesses alone will be a significant growth of the market. With more locations and greater competition, we expect the customer base to grow and prices to come down.”

While there was an increase in medicinal cannabis sales, the largest increase was in recreational sales – 46% more than between April and June 2022, according to the website.

“We are looking forward to seeing local, small business owners participate in this lucrative market,” CRC Chairwoman Dianna Houenou said. “Our priority application process as well as new initiatives like the no-cost Cannabis Training Academy being launched by New Jersey Business Action Center in early 2023 are paving that path for them to be included.”

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission establishes and enforces the rules and regulations governing the licensing, cultivation, testing, selling and purchasing of cannabis in the state, according to the website.