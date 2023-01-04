Tinton Falls-Eatontown Sun News Briefs, Jan. 4

Tinton Falls municipal officials are taking action to prohibit parking on an entire street in the borough.

During a meeting on Dec. 20, members of the Borough Council introduced an ordinance that will, if adopted, prohibit parking on both sides of Hovchild Boulevard for the street’s entire length.

A public hearing on the proposed ordinance is scheduled for Jan. 17. The governing body may adopt the ordinance that evening.

Hovchild Boulevard runs between Route 33 and Premium Outlet Boulevard. The street crosses Route 66.

Officials said there are no properties or developments on Hovchild Boulevard. However, the street intersects with McNamara Way, where a Hampton Inn hotel is located, and it intersects with Barnsley Way, where the Jumping Brook Apartments are located.

Borough Engineer Thomas Neff said the proposed parking prohibition on Hovchild Boulevard is a response to complaints the Tinton Falls Police Department has received about tractor-trailer drivers parking on the road during the day and overnight.

“There is really no room for parking on the side of the road,” Neff said. “(The tractor-trailers) are not meant to be parking there.”

He said there are townhouse developments planned on either side of Hovchild Boulevard and added, “We want to get this (parking issue) cleaned up and (the prohibition) in place before any of the residents start moving in.”

According to Neff, the townhouse developments are expected to have enough parking for residents to ensure they are not affected by the proposed parking prohibition on Hovchild Boulevard.

If the ordinance is adopted by the council, signs will be placed on Hovchild Boulevard which will state that parking on the street is prohibited.

Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico Jr. has commented on a recent announcement that Netflix is planning to construct a production facility on a portion of the former Fort Monmouth property in the borough.

Writing on Facebook, the mayor said, “As you may have heard, the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) voted to approve a Purchase and Sale and Redevelopment Agreement with Netflix Inc. for what has become known as the Mega Parcel which consists of approximately 292 acres of land in the Eatontown and Oceanport sections of the former Fort Monmouth.

“As the mayor of Eatontown and as vice chairman of FMERA, I am excited and thankful for this opportunity. It is quite possible this redevelopment project will be the largest and most complex ever in the history of New Jersey.

“The work will include the coordination of the Army, the state, Monmouth County, Eatontown, Oceanport and Tinton Falls, as well as numerous state agencies and each of the public utilities. We will see the demolition of buildings, hundreds of millions of dollars of infrastructure replacement and capital investment, as well as the creation of a world class film studio campus.

“When Fort Monmouth closed, Eatontown and the surrounding area felt and continues to suffer from a tremendous loss. While nothing can fill the overall void left by the closing of Fort Monmouth, this project will provide a strong economic boost to the region and attract an exciting and vibrant industry to the area.

“FMERA (has) approved the legal framework for what will come, but it does not actually present a formal, specifically designed plan. This will come in the future. There are many moving parts to this project and I suspect there will be many questions.

“Moving forward, I will keep everyone updated. For now, I think it’s pretty exciting we could soon be watching movies and shows filmed right here in Eatontown,” Talerico wrote in his message to residents.