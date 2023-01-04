Welcome to The Old Bridge Sun

Welcome to the first issue of the Old Bridge Sun, a new newspaper and website that will serve your community.

The articles and advertising appearing in our printed edition and on our website will be produced by employees of Newspaper Media Group, a company that publishes community newspapers throughout New Jersey.

The Old Bridge Sun will focus its coverage on local government, local high school sports, your neighbors, your businesses and the accomplishments of residents in the community.

Our journalists are committed to reporting news and bringing you information in a fair and balanced way, without an agenda and without regard to local officials’ political affiliations. The goal of the Old Bridge Sun is to keep you informed with facts and unbiased information.

The opinions of our readers – those who receive delivery of the newspaper at their home and those who access the articles on our website – will be valued by the managing editor and the publisher.

The Old Bridge Sun will publish letters to the editor (generally 150 to 300 words) and Your Turn guest columns (generally 400 to 700 words) about issues of local interest.

We want to hear what you have to say about what is happening where you live. Residents are invited to send their comments, news tips and feature suggestions to Managing Editor Kathy Chang at kchang@newspapermediagroup.com.