‘Big Year’ ahead for North Brunswick as Township Council reorganizes

NORTH BRUNSWICK – The North Brunswick Township Council reconvened to set the agenda for 2023.

At the reorganization meeting on Jan. 3, three council members were sworn into office, a new Council president was nominated, and several firefighters were appointed to serve in new roles.

It was a full house of community members and public officials in attendance for the township’s first meeting of the new year. After a salute to the flag and the singing of the national anthem, the Council certified the 2022 General Election results by swearing-in three council members.

Democratic incumbents Amanda Guadagnino and Ralph Andrews, along with newcomer Mary Hutchinson, were the winners of the November general election. To certify their position on the council, Mayor Francis Womack provided the oath of office for each member to recite.

Guadagnino, Andrews, and Hutchinson each addressed the crowd after their oaths. They expressed their gratitude to the residents and township officials and shared their plans for the future of North Brunswick.

Guadagnino shared that the Council’s work is difficult, but absolutely rewarding for what it provides to township residents. With several projects scheduled for this year, she said 2023 will be busy and productive.

“We built this community. We keep building this community. We keep changing this community for the better. I thank you for your support for the last six years. This is the start of my seventh year on the council.

“I know it’s a cliche, but it’s definitely an honor to serve the community. I think a large majority of the community has no idea what we do … I really enjoy spending the time here, I value the commitment, it’s frustrating at times but it’s definitely well worth it.

“We have a big year ahead of us. The municipal building of course, the restoration and reconstruction. Updating the senior center, continuing with the new water contract, there’s so many new projects that we have,” Guadagnino said.

Andrews thanked the township’s first responders for their dedication to sacrifice and service. He stated that their commitment to the community is something that should be recognized. He also echoed Guadagnino’s statements regarding the Council’s mission to address concerns with the municipal building, township infrastructure, and other sustainability projects.

Hutchinson stated that this election victory marked her first time in public office. However, as an active volunteer in the township, she reiterated that she wasn’t a stranger or unfamiliar with North Brunswick.

“I do a lot of volunteering in the town, but this is my first time running and it’s really exciting. I’m hoping I can live up to my other colleagues here and what they’ve done in the town. I’m looking forward to what’s coming ahead. If you see me around town, if you need anything, just pull me aside and I’ll be there to try and help to the best of my abilities,” Hutchinson said.

Following their statements, Councilman Rajesh Mehta was nominated for Council president by Councilman Bob Davis, who served in the role for three years.

Mehta was first elected to serve on the council in 2021 and has lived in the township since 1999. Prior to holding public office, he worked at the United States Postal Service for 28 years.

“I have been in the Council for two years. I want to thank the whole Council and mayor. They helped me in every way they could. It is a learning process. You don’t learn from home, you always learn when you start something … They gave me this job now to be Council president. I thank everyone who thought that I could do it. I will try my best. Thank you everyone,” Mehta said.

The Township Council also swore-in Township Attorney Ronald Gordon and the following North Brunswick Fire Department members: Fire Chief Kenneth Graulich, First Assistant Chief Michael Lettieri, Second Assistant Chief Salvatore Georgianna II, Chief Bureau of Fire Prevention Thomas Lettieri.

The Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 9.