Barbara Anne (nee Fish) Jefferson, 96

Barbara Anne (nee Fish) Jefferson died peacefully on Tuesday; January 3, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 4, 1926, she died at the age of 96 after living a caring life. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Clara and Theodore Fish, her two sisters Margaret Newman and Florence Klett, and the love of her life, her husband Robert Bruce Jefferson. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Diane Jefferson Walker and Richard Walker, Patricia Jefferson Snider and Darrell Snider, and Robert B Jefferson, Jr. and his wife Mary Kaye. She has seven grandchildren: Lisa Walker, Eric Walker, Mark Snider, Laura Snider Weidley (Jeffrey), Andrew Jefferson (Amy), Michael Jefferson (Libby) and Christopher Jefferson. She was beloved GiGi (great-grandmother) to AJ, Henry, Norah and Oliver Jefferson, Nathaniel and Harrison Weidley, with one more great-grandchild expected in May. Barbara is also survived by many nieces and nephews with whom she maintained close contact. Graduating from Roselle Park High School in 1943 at the age of 17, Barbara entered the US Cadet Nurse Corps (CNC), graduating from Mercer Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She married Robert (Jeff) Jefferson in 1947, living briefly in Princeton before moving to Hopewell, NJ, where they resided for the next 55 years. She worked full time at Princeton Hospital until her children began arriving, then continued to work part-time as a nurse until she was 65. Barbara believed in active volunteerism and giving back to the community. She supported her husband and the community by participating in the Hopewell Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for as long as they lived in Hopewell. She volunteered for school activities and as a room mother. She helped with community blood drives and looked in on neighbors when they needed medical support. She led both Girl Scout and Boy Scout Troops. She and Jeff volunteered with Meals on Wheels and FISH (Friends in Service Here) for many years. Barbara was a member of the Hopewell Presbyterian Church.

In 2003, Barbara and Jeff moved to Seabrook Village, a senior community in Tinton Falls, NJ, where they made many new friends. Barbara (and Jeff until his passing) continued to volunteer their time and energies by helping at the local food bank, health fares, and the welcoming committee. Barbara resided in independent living until her passing, actively participating in the nondenominational Christian church at Seabrook Village.

Barbara has left her family with so many happy memories of wonderful holidays spent together having family Easter egg hunts, gathering to make the Thanksgiving dinner, and certainly celebrating Christmas, always a holiday of great anticipation and joy. The extended family would gather in Hopewell at the annual Memorial Day picnic at Ruth and Ed Carver’s home where games were played, cousins could “catch up” with each other, and family shared their favorite recipes. For years, Jeff and Barbara rented a cabin for a week in the summer at Stokes State Forest. Barbara (and the children) remember these times with such fondness, saying these weeks were so special to her. Fortunately, Barbara and Jeff had time to travel when their children married and left home. They were fortunate to travel around much of the United States including Hawaii and Alaska, take cruises thru the Caribbean and the Panama Canal, and visit their son and daughter-in-law when Bob Jr. was assigned to Hong Kong. She loved to knit, do crossword puzzles, and discuss the books she was reading.

Barbara will be missed and remembered fondly by her family and by her many friends whose lives she touched. The family is so very grateful to all who have helped Barbara in her final years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Meals on Wheels or your local food bank, Doylestown Health/Hospice Care, or a favorite charity.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7th from 10:00am -12:00pm at Wilson Apple Funeral Home in Pennington, New Jersey. Following the visitation a burial will take place at Highland Cemetery, Hopewell at 12:45pm.