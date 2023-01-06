East Brunswick Public Library receives $750K for infrastructure improvements

EAST BRUNSWICK – Federal funds will help the East Brunswick Public Library with much needed infrastructure improvements.

Newly passed legislation in Washington, D.C. will provide over $15 million for Community Projects in New Jersey’s 12th District, with $750,000 allocated to the East Brunswick Public Library (EBPL).

A press release from Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman announced that on Dec. 23, legislation from the omnibus funding bill had been passed by Congress. The $1.7 trillion legislation ensures funding for the U.S. federal government in 2023.

Of the $1.7 trillion in funding, $15 million was secured for public infrastructure improvements, community programs, flood mitigation, and mental health services in central Jersey.

“By passing this omnibus funding bill, Congress is not only keeping the government running, but also directly addressing the needs of working families in New Jersey’s 12th District and beyond.

“In addition to funding essential government programs, this legislation delivers real results for some of our most vulnerable communities, including those still recovering from Superstorm Sandy [in 2012]. These families will now be able to put this decade-long nightmare behind them.

“As New Jersey’s sole congressional appropriator, I take great pride in making sure my constituents’ federal tax dollars come right back to their communities. This year, I’m proud to announce that I secured funding for 15 community projects across the 12th District. From mental health services to infrastructure improvements, these investments will make central Jersey a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” Watson Coleman said.

According to EBPL Library Director John Arthur, the funds will be used to improve the library’s HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) system. He said the improvements would cut costs and create a better environment for visitors and staff.

“We are excited to be awarded $750,000 in funding for the EBPL and deeply appreciate the support of Mayor Brad Cohen, East Brunswick Economic Development Officer Robert Zuckerman, and Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, all of whom helped us to secure this funding.

“The Township’s plan is to use this funding to replace the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system in order to create a more comfortable environment for library patrons and staff, and to install a more efficient system that should save on energy costs and improve sustainability. A new system should also increase air quality in the building, helping to comply with or exceed standards made important due to COVID,” he said.

Arthur stated that the timeline for the HVAC project is still undetermined, but that short-term closures may be necessary in the future.