East Windsor Police blotter

A 25-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane on Route 33 Jan. 4. Police stopped the man’s car for weaving. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 25-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and refusal to submit breath samples Dec. 31 after his car allegedly struck the rear of an East Windsor Police Department patrol car stopped at a red traffic light at the intersection of Route 33 and Milford Road. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 51-year-old Monroe Township man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly leaving the ShopRite grocery store on Route 130 without paying for merchandise worth $334.45 Dec. 30. He was processed and released.

A 25-year-old Aberdeen man was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a prescription drug without the prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Route 33 Dec. 29. The man was a passenger in the vehicle. The officer was granted permission to search the car after he saw signs of possible drug use by the occupants. The man was processed and released.

A 34-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and reckless driving after his car allegedly left the road and struck two parked vehicles on Probasco Road Dec. 16. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 35-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking items valued at $490.86 from the ShopRite grocery store on Route 130 without paying for them Dec. 10. He was processed and released.Ea