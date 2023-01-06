Middlesex County Office of Passport Services earns 100% rating three years in a row

MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The Office of Passport Services was officially recognized by the United States Department of State for fully meeting annual inspection requirements for managing passport applications and renewals for three consecutive years.

The Office of Passport Services received a 100% rating with zero penalties or deductions on the inspections, for which the Office received a special certificate of achievement, according to a press release through Middlesex County.

The Middlesex County Office of Passport Services is located within the Office of the County Clerk. While U.S. passports are issued by the U.S. Department of State, the Middlesex County Office of Passport Services is designated as an acceptance agent for U.S. Passport applications. The Office of Passport Services must pass an annual, in-office inspection and audit by the U.S. Department of State, during which the Office’s processes, effectiveness, safety, and reliability are evaluated. Staff working in the Office of Passport Services are required to take a class and pass an annual exam for recertification.

“Under the leadership of County Clerk [Nancy] Pinkin, the Office of Passport Services provides vital services to County residents, and I am proud that the Office has once again earned a 100 percent passing score on its annual inspection,” Middlesex County Commissioner Director Ronald G. Rios said. “On behalf of myself and my colleagues on the Board of County Commissioners, I offer my congratulations to Clerk Pinkin, the entire Office of the County Clerk, and especially the team in the Office of Passport Services. Thank you for your hard work and dedication. It is seen and appreciated.”

Pinkin said “it’s no small feat” earning a 100% passing score for its annual inspection three years in a row. She called the inspection and exam “challenging.”

“I am tremendously proud of this accomplishment and of the work our Office of Passport Services staff performs each and every day,” she said. “These professionals are always prepared to help our constituents through the process of applying for a new passport or renewing an existing passport. I encourage any County resident who is interested in obtaining a U.S. passport to reach out to the Office of Passport Services for assistance.”

For additional information regarding U.S. passport applications or renewals, visit middlesexcountynj.gov and search “Passport Services” or call the Office of Passport Services at 732-745-3404 to schedule an appointment.