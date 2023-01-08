Bordentown City highlights and a look ahead

Bordentown City Mayor Jennifer Sciortino, Deputy Mayor Joe Myers and Commissioner James E. Lynch, Jr. highlighted the successes of 2022 and what is in store for 2023 in a recent email blast.

In looking toward 2023, we will continue our efforts to improve the City’s infrastructure and provide for improved parks open space, trails and services to our residents.

Some of the projects planned for 2023 include:

Watermain replacement and resurfacing of Myrtle and Leyden avenues, Carpenter, Hopkinson and Borden Streets.

Replacement of water meters throughout Bordentown City and Township.

Painting of the Crosswicks Road Water Tower (next to Derby Firehouse).

Mobilize for the remediation of the Ann/Spring Street ballfield once approvals are in place from New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Once remediation is complete, mobilize for the restructuring of the ballfield, install playground equipment and walking track.

Advertise and hire contractor to complete the renovations needed at the City Administration Building for the new Police Department headquarters at Point Breeze.

Highlights of 2022

The Bordentown City (BC) Green Team received its 2022 Sustainable Jersey Silver Recertification and 2022 Small Community Champion Award, which are both very notable accomplishments for a community with less than a population of 5,000, officials said.

Cathy Elliott-Shaw, chairperson of the BC Green Team, is looking into the “Food Waste Reduction” program and will be looking for resident input and participation. Flyers will be posted in several public places and on the City website. Any questions or willingness to get involved with the Green Team, feel free to attend their meetings. The Green Team meets the same time as the Environmental Commission; second Wednesday of the month. More information will be posted on their webpage.

The Pegasus Theater Group moved to Bordentown City in 2022 and offers a full season of productions and educational programming. Their holiday production “Murray the Elf and the Case of the Missing Mistletoe” was a great family event. For more information about their performance schedule visit https://pegasustheatrenj.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/13110.

The Bordentown City and Township Police Departments participated in “No Shave November” to help raise money for a charitable cause.

This year, Township and City officers participated in “Letting it Grow for Lilli” raising funds for an 8-month-old Bordentown girl who has been diagnosed with a Choroid Plexus Carcinoma brain tumor, an extremely rare and very severe cancer. All money raised went directly to the young girl’s family to help with medical expenses and loss of income from not working and balancing two other children, a 9-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, in elementary school.

Members of the community who would like to make a donation can send a check made payable to “BTOCF” to 272 Dunns Mill Road, PO Box 162, Bordentown, NJ 08505 and write “Letting it Grow for Lilli” in the memo.