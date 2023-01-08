Jackson Sun Datebook, Jan. 11

• The Ocean County Library will host Jamie Fiore Higgins, who will discuss and sign copies of her book, “Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs,” at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Toms River branch, 101 Washington St., Toms River. In “Bully Market,” Higgins combines her sobering account of harassment and discrimination in corporate America with practical steps for improving workplace cultures and promoting an environment of inclusion and growth. Register for the free program at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

• The Ocean County Library Brick Township Branch, 301 Chambers Bridge Road, will present Ocean County song stylists Dakota and Elle in “Golden Oldies: Songs from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s” at 2 p.m. Jan. 21. Their performance will highlight memorable hits from three decades that define modern pop music. Attendees are asked to register at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events to reserve a spot for the free program.

Details: 732-477-4513.

• Organizing expert Jamie Novak will offer a “January Jumpstart 10-Day Declutter Challenge” in a virtual program presented by the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch at 3 p.m. Jan. 18. Novak will help to convert households “from chaos to calm.” Her books are available as eBooks through hoopla in the Ocean County Library catalog. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required for the free Jan. 18 program, sponsored by Jackson Friends of the Library. Each registrant will receive a link to the program by email.

• In honor of Black History Month and Presidents’ Day, the American Historical Theatre will recreate three notable Americans, whose lives spanned three centuries, at the Ocean County Library. Appearances will take place at the Toms River Branch, “James Forten: Philadelphia Businessman, Abolitionist and ‘A Man of Color,’ ” portrayed by Keith Henley, at 2 p.m. Feb. 4; the Barnegat Branch, “Abraham Lincoln: The Man Who Saved the Union,” portrayed by Bob Gleason, at 2 p.m. Feb. 15; and the Jackson Branch, “Madam C.J. Walker: America’s First Female Self-Made Millionaire,” portrayed by Dr. Daisy Century, at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Register at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events to attend any one of these three

free programs.

• The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is inviting New Jersey high school students to create original music with substance use prevention messages as part of the 2023 Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition. The competition is open to any type of music genre or any musical style. Entries accepted through March 5. Students interested in sharing their musical talent can submit original music with lyrics about substance use prevention. The finalists’ songs will be showcased in a virtual Prevention Concert on April 26. For competition rules, contact Diane Higgins at 973-275-7985 or diane@drugfreenj.org.

• For individuals who are dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, there is support available that is free, confidential and led by a trained facilitator. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets on Wednesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at Brighter Days Community Wellness Center, 268 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. There are no physicians or therapists in the group, just individuals who live with a mental health condition. Members strive to support to each other and share their stories. Details: Valerie, 610-766-0658, or visit dbsalliance.org

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life. Volunteers dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits; play cards; sewing, knitting or craft projects; music enrichment; pet therapy; and office or administrative assistance. Dove Hospice Services is also seeking veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families. Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. Details: Michelle Rutigliano, 732-405-3035.

Items for the Datebook may be sent to mrosman@newspapermediagroup.com. Please submit items at least two weeks prior to a scheduled event.