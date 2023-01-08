Teen in stable condition after faints, stops breathing while playing basketball in Hillsborough

Police responded to Auten Road Intermediate School on a report of a 15-year-old male who fainted while playing basketball, according to the Hillsborough Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Jan. 7. The teen was playing in a recreational basketball league that was not affiliated with the Hillsborough school district, according to police.

Responding officers learned that the male was unresponsive, did not have a pulse and was not breathing. Shortly before the arrival of police officers, a bystander began CPR, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, on the victim, which was continued by the arriving officers. In addition to CPR and rescue breathing, the juvenile male was connected to a defibrillator and one shock was administered, according to police.

The victim regained a pulse and began breathing on his own. The victim was transported to Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick where he is listed in stable condition.

The following agencies responded to this incident: Hillsborough Township Police Department, Manville EMS (Emergency Medical Services) 42B2, and Robert Wood Johnson ALS (advance life support) 8A1, 8A2.