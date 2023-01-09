Bayville resident charged with robbery at Jackson bank

HomeJackson SunJackson NewsBayville resident charged with robbery at Jackson bank

JACKSON — A male resident of Bayville has been charged with robbing a bank in Jackson on Jan. 2.

According to Jackson Police Department Sgt. Fred Meabe, who is the department’s
public information officer, on Jan. 2 at 4:16 p.m., employees at a branch of TD Bank on North County Line Road reported an armed robbery had just occurred.

Police were told the suspect who committed the robbery brandished a knife and obtained money prior to fleeing, running in an unknown direction. A description of the suspect was provided by TD Bank employees to the police department.

Moments later, Police Officer Andrew Brodzinski reported he had observed a suspect matching the description running from the area. Additional officers responded and saturated the area and established a perimeter, according to Meabe.

Police Officer Michael Basso later relayed he had observed the suspect running through the 60 Acre Reserve subdivision toward Manhattan Street, whereupon a foot pursuit commenced and the suspect was apprehended without further incident.

Meabe said the suspect ran to a residence he had been staying at and that is where he was apprehended. Some cash proceeds as well as a knife suspected of being the weapon involved in the bank robbery were later recovered.

The 32-year-old male resident of Bayville was charged with armed robbery and eluding a police officer/resisting arrest. He was initially placed in the Ocean County Jail, Toms River.

