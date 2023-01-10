Arnone, DiRocco to serve Monmouth County leadership roles in 2023

Monmouth County Commissioner Thomas A. Arnone and Commissioner Nick DiRocco were appointed as director and deputy director, respectively, at the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners’ 2023 organization meeting held on Jan. 5 at Biotechnology High School, Freehold Township.

“It is truly an honor to be given the opportunity to serve as a Monmouth County commissioner for my fifth term and to be elected by my colleagues to continue in my role as director,” Arnone was quoted as saying in a press release.

“I am grateful my colleagues have appointed me to continue serving in this role. However, this is a team position and I look forward to serving alongside a great hardworking group of individuals to continue to provide a high quality of living to the residents of Monmouth County.

“Monmouth County is truly the best place to live, work and visit. I look forward to continuing to oversee my departments and divisions,” Arnone said.

“It is an honor and a privilege to begin my second term as a member of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and I would like to thank the residents of our great county for the opportunity to serve,” said DiRocco.

“As we begin a new year, I am looking forward to working alongside my colleagues to sharpen our focus on serving our residents in a highly effective and efficient manner so we can keep Monmouth County safe, prosperous and beautiful,” he said.

Prior to the selection of the board leadership, Arnone and Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden were sworn in to office by Superior Court Judge Joseph Oxley, and DiRocco was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Gregory L. Acquaviva.

Arnone was sworn in to his fifth three-year term as a county commissioner and DiRocco was sworn in to his second three-year term. Golden was sworn in to his fifth three-year term as sheriff, according to the press release.

“It is an honor to have been re-elected to a fifth term as sheriff and I thank the residents for their continued support,” said Golden. “It’s my privilege and duty to serve all who live, work or visit this great county, in the safest, most effective and efficient manner for another three years.

“Together with the Board of County Commissioners, we will continue to work on combating crime and strengthen our shared services and safety initiatives so Monmouth County remains one of the top counties in New Jersey,” he said.

The members of the Board of County Commissioners provided remarks about their roles within the county.

“Our community college, Brookdale Community College, has ranked in the top 3% of community colleges and one person I would like to recognize is Dr. David Stout,” Commissioner Lillian G. Burry said. “He was recently named to the top 25 most influential college presidents and we are very fortune to have him.”

“We have advanced in our programs and services beyond other counties and we have built a strong portfolio of services. This platform will be the ground we build on in 2023,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley.

“We have passionate employees and volunteers. We continue to find new ways to reach those residents who need our help. As a forward-thinking organization, Monmouth County will charge into 2023 with resolve. We have a tremendous base of services created here because of forward thinking,” Kiley said.

“It has truly been an honor for me to serve in a capacity of public service,” Commissioner Ross F. Licitra said. “I am delighted to be entering my third year as a commissioner. There is much to accomplish and I promise to continue to serve the residents to the best of my ability.”